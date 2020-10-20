America’s Thrift Stores Announces “Donate for Wishes” Donation Drive Benefiting Make-A-Wish Alabama, Oct. 22-25

OPELIKA, Ala., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — America’s Thrift Stores announces its first Donation Drive in Opelika to benefit Make-A-Wish Alabama for its newest location at 1640 Parker Way, across the street from the Tiger Town Shopping Center in the Old Gander Mountain location.

For every donation to America’s Thrift Stores, the company will make a cash donation to Make-A-Wish Alabama, providing grant wishes for local children in the state of Alabama. The “Donate for Wishes” event will begin on Thursday, Oct. 22 and will run throughout the weekend, with donations being accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Consumers are invited to drop off gently-used clothing, household goods, electronics and toys. In addition to helping Make-A-Wish, every person who donates will receive an offer good for grand opening weekend, Thursday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 22.

“We are thankful and excited to be opening this new location in the heart of Opelika,” said Ken Sobaski, CEO of America’s Thrift Stores. “But more importantly, we are thrilled to partner with Make-A-Wish Alabama and help children in the state of Alabama through such a wonderful organization. Last year, our customers helped us raise over $1 million. That money grants a lot of wishes.”



Additionally, America’s Thrift Stores is proud of how its donation drives contribute to helping the environment.

“Each year, America’s Thrift diverts close to 50 million pounds out of local landfills,” said Reed Irvine, Director of Donations. “We are proud to play such a critical part in the reduce, reuse, recycle efforts, and we want to give our customers the opportunity to effect real change in any way they can.”

The grand opening of America’s Thrift Store Opelika will kick off Thursday, Nov. 19 at 8:30 a.m. with door prizes, refreshments and a variety of activations throughout the weekend.

For more information about career opportunities for the new store, or about America’s Thrift Stores coming to Opelika, Alabama, please visit americasthrift.com/opelika .

Media Contact: Dominic Losacco, (405)249-8031, [email protected]

About America’s Thrift Stores

America’s Thrift Stores is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., and is comprised of 21 stores throughout the Southeast. Well known for its variety and selection thanks in large part to state-wide donations, America’s Thrift is proud to partner with Make-A-Wish Foundation. Additionally, the company is a huge part of the reduce, reuse, recycle efforts helping to keep nearly 50 million pounds out of local landfills each year. Find out more at https://americasthrift.com.