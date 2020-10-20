Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / America’s Thrift Stores Announces “Donate for Wishes” Donation Drive Benefiting Make-A-Wish Alabama, Oct. 22-25

America’s Thrift Stores Announces “Donate for Wishes” Donation Drive Benefiting Make-A-Wish Alabama, Oct. 22-25

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

OPELIKA, Ala., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — America’s Thrift Stores announces its first Donation Drive in Opelika to benefit Make-A-Wish Alabama for its newest location at 1640 Parker Way, across the street from the Tiger Town Shopping Center in the Old Gander Mountain location.

For every donation to America’s Thrift Stores, the company will make a cash donation to Make-A-Wish Alabama, providing grant wishes for local children in the state of Alabama. The “Donate for Wishes” event will begin on Thursday, Oct. 22 and will run throughout the weekend, with donations being accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Consumers are invited to drop off gently-used clothing, household goods, electronics and toys. In addition to helping Make-A-Wish, every person who donates will receive an offer good for grand opening weekend, Thursday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 22.

“We are thankful and excited to be opening this new location in the heart of Opelika,” said Ken Sobaski, CEO of America’s Thrift Stores. “But more importantly, we are thrilled to partner with Make-A-Wish Alabama and help children in the state of Alabama through such a wonderful organization. Last year, our customers helped us raise over $1 million. That money grants a lot of wishes.”
  
Additionally, America’s Thrift Stores is proud of how its donation drives contribute to helping the environment.

“Each year, America’s Thrift diverts close to 50 million pounds out of local landfills,” said Reed Irvine, Director of Donations. “We are proud to play such a critical part in the reduce, reuse, recycle efforts, and we want to give our customers the opportunity to effect real change in any way they can.”

The grand opening of America’s Thrift Store Opelika will kick off Thursday, Nov. 19 at 8:30 a.m. with door prizes, refreshments and a variety of activations throughout the weekend.

For more information about career opportunities for the new store, or about America’s Thrift Stores coming to Opelika, Alabama, please visit americasthrift.com/opelika.

Media Contact: Dominic Losacco, (405)249-8031, [email protected]

About America’s Thrift Stores
America’s Thrift Stores is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., and is comprised of 21 stores throughout the Southeast. Well known for its variety and selection thanks in large part to state-wide donations, America’s Thrift is proud to partner with Make-A-Wish Foundation. Additionally, the company is a huge part of the reduce, reuse, recycle efforts helping to keep nearly 50 million pounds out of local landfills each year. Find out more at https://americasthrift.com.

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.