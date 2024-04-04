Nonprofit Organization Celebrates 10th Annual Event with Move to Its Hometown of Smithtown, New York

America’s VetDogs 5K Run & Dog Walk Joins Suffolk County Veterans Run Series L-R: Tom Gillin and Tim Scherer, Suffolk County Veterans Run Series; Nathan Gardner, America’s VetDogs program graduate with his service dog, Kenzo; Rep. Nick Caracappa, chair, Suffolk County Legislature Veterans Committee; Marcelle Leis, director, Suffolk County Veterans Services Agency announce the America’s VetDogs 5K Run & Dog Walk has joined the Suffolk County Veterans Run Series and will be held September 28, 2024 in Smithtown, New York.

Smithtown, NY, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — America’s VetDogs, a New York-based national nonprofit that provides specially trained service dogs to veterans, first responders, and active-duty service members with disabilities, today announced that its annual 5K Run & Dog Walk has joined the Suffolk County Veterans Run Series. In celebration of the 10th Annual America’s VetDogs 5K Run & Dog Walk, the organization also announced the event will move to its hometown of Smithtown with this year’s event scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 2024. Race registration is now open at VetDogs.org/Run. America’s VetDogs was founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves individuals from across the United States.

The Suffolk County Veterans Runs Series (SCVRS) will offer a variety of events in 2024, each in honor of our nation’s and region’s veterans. SCVRS events, including the Catholic Health Suffolk County Marathon and its associated events, take place at various times and locations throughout Suffolk County, including Lake Ronkonkoma, Calverton, Bay Shore, North Babylon, Sag Harbor, Smithtown, and more.

“We thank the Scherer family and all the event organizers for welcoming America’s VetDogs into the Suffolk County Veterans Run Series,” said John Miller, president and CEO, America’s VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation. “As we honor Chris Scherer’s enduring legacy and all our courageous veterans and service members, we eagerly anticipate witnessing the collective spirit of camaraderie as participants, both human and canine, take to the streets of Smithtown on September 28.”

“On behalf of the Scherer family and the steering committee of the Suffolk County Veterans Run Series, we are thrilled to welcome the America’s VetDogs 5K Run and Dog Walk to the 2024 series,” said Tim Scherer, Suffolk County Veterans Run Series. “The impact that America’s VetDogs has on our nation’s veterans and first responders is unparalleled and we look forward to working together to further bring both awareness and funding to aid our veterans who served our country so valiantly. Congratulations to the America’s VetDogs organization and we look forward to a great 2024 run series!”

Marcelle Leis, CMSgt (Ret), USAF/NYANG, director, Suffolk County Veterans Services Agency, Office of the County Executive, said: “We are excited to have America’s VetDogs join the Suffolk County Veteran Run Series this year. Suffolk County is the home to the largest population of veterans in New York State. Long Island as a region has the second largest population of veterans in the country. The races across our county generate proceeds that go directly to “boots on the ground” agencies that will now include America’s VetDogs. By participating in these runs, we shed light on issues that veterans face after return from service to include physical disabilities, emotional issues like the signature wound of the modern OIF/OEF wars of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and most important, for those who have lost their battle to suicide. I have witnessed the transformation a service animal can have for a veteran that is struggling with PTSD. The interaction with these trained companions saves lives each day. We are grateful for the partnership with America’s VetDogs.”

America’s VetDogs breeds, raises, trains, and places assistance dogs for veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities, at no cost to them. The organization’s comprehensive programs include service dogs for physical disabilities, PTSD service dogs, guide dogs, hearing dogs, seizure response dogs, and facility dogs that provide animal-assisted therapy. Since 2003, America’s VetDogs has placed more than 1,000 service dogs, guide dogs, and facility dogs that have enriched the lives of those we are honored to serve.

More information about the 10th Annual America’s VetDogs 5K Run & Dog Walk, including race registration, course details, and sponsorship opportunities, can be found at www.VetDogs.org/Run.

Media Contact: Allison Storck, 631-334-2615, [email protected]

About the Suffolk County Veterans Run Series

The Suffolk County Veterans Run Series (SCVRS) serves as an opportunity for local veterans and residents to participate in local races and walks, including the Suffolk County Marathon & Half Marathon, while helping to raise additional funds for local veteran service groups. The SCVRS mission is to connect the organizers of runs in Suffolk County that embrace veteran causes; to grow awareness of these runs throughout our communities; to inspire safe, fun, meaningful events; and to acknowledge those who participate. Learn more and find information about specific races at https://suffolkcountyveteransrunseries.com.

About America’s VetDogs

For more than 20 years, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, America’s VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. America’s VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs is accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

