“Charlie” Joins J-3 Operations of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Facility Dog Charlie (Left) with America’s VetDogs President & CEO John Miller, Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II Director for Operations, Joint Staff, at the Pentagon, America’s VetDogs Handler Deana Stone with Honorary Chief Petty Officer and facility dog Sully H.W. Bush (Right) with Pentagon service members. **The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense personnel does not imply or constitute DoD or Joint Staff endorsement. **

Smithtown, NY and Washington, DC, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — America’s VetDogs is honored to place a specially trained facility dog at the Pentagon with J-3 Operations of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Charlie, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever, was specifically trained as a facility dog to provide animal assisted support for Pentagon personnel and visitors. Charlie becomes the newest valued member of the America’s VetDogs facility dog team, joining the ranks of more than 25 facility dogs, including honorary Chief Petty Officer Sully H.W. Bush at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

America’s VetDogs breeds, raises, trains and places assistance dogs for veterans, active-duty military, and first responders with disabilities at no cost to the individuals being served. The organization offers service dogs for those with physical disabilities and mobility issues; guide dogs for individuals who are blind or have low vision; hearing dogs for those who have lost their hearing; seizure response dogs; physical and occupational therapy dogs to aid in the rehabilitation process in military and VA hospitals, and PTSD service dogs to help mitigate the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder.

“We are humbled to have an America’s VetDogs facility dog at the Pentagon to provide support to military and civilian personnel who serve our nation,” said John Miller, president and CEO, America’s VetDogs. “Our sincere gratitude to Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, director of Operations, J-3, and his team, for welcoming Charlie with open arms and hearts.”

America’s VetDogs has placed more than 1000 service dogs, guide dogs, and facility dogs since its inception in 2003. The national nonprofit organization also has facility dogs at Brooke Army Medical Center, Madigan Army Medical Center, Portsmouth Naval Medical Center, ANG Readiness Center at Andrews Air Force Base, and Camp LeJeune among other locations. Boe and Budge, the first two combat operational stress control dogs who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, were trained by America’s VetDogs.

About America’s VetDogs

For 20 years, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras and active-duty military. In 2015, America’s VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. America’s VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International. Learn how to apply, volunteer, or donate at www.VetDogs.org

