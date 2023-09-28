AUGUSTA, GA, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — America’s Warrior Partnership (AWP) announced today a new partnership with Pombo-Jones Motorsports. This partnership will help raise awareness for veteran suicide in AWP’s Indianapolis community branch program and nationally.

“It’s a privilege to work with Pombo-Jones Motorsports in service of our mission to prevent veteran suicide and raise awareness of the need to provide proactive and holistic support in their communities,” said Jim Lorraine, president and CEO of AWP. “We are excited to partner with Pombo-Jones Motorsports, a veteran owned company, to bring attention to our transformative work impacting thousands of veterans each year.”

Since its inception nearly 10 years ago, AWP has supported more than 60,000 veterans. Last year, AWP’s programs supported more than 6,000 veterans across the country to improve their quality of life through connections to economic stability, health & wellness, and purposeful activities.

“As an Army combat veteran who was deployed to Iraq myself, I understand deeply the challenges that come with separating from the service,” said Mark Pombo, Co-owner of Pombo-Jones Motorsports. “After returning from combat duty, racing gave me a purpose. It is an honor to expand that purpose in support of veteran suicide prevention through this partnership.”

Pombo-Jones Motorsports was founded in 2023 by race car drivers Derek Jones and Mark Pombo. Jones is a Philadelphia based entrepreneur, stunt driver, and racing winning factory driver in Vintage Formula One to modern Prototypes and GT Cars. Pombo is an Atlanta based 2nd Generation race driver and has been a factory driver for Kia, Mazda and MINI. Pombo is a decorated Army veteran having served 8 years in the Army including a 13-month tour in Iraq. He is a successful veteran entrepreneur in the real estate, financing, and tax consulting space.

For more information about AWP, including upcoming events, and to sign up to be a part of their community, visit their website at https://americaswarriorpartnership.org/.

For more information about Pombo Jones Motorsports, visit http://pombo-jones.com/.

About America’s Warrior Partnership

America’s Warrior Partnership is a tax-exempt 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to partner with communities to prevent veteran suicide by connecting local veteran-serving organizations with the appropriate resources, services, and partners they need to support veterans, their families, and caregivers at every stage of their lives. Their ultimate goal is to improve veterans’ quality of life and end veteran suicide by empowering local communities to serve them proactively and holistically before a crisis occurs. Learn more at https://americaswarriorpartnership.org/.

