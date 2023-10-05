$750,000 grant enables AWP to expand work in critical veteran populations such as Alaska and the Navajo Nation

AUGUSTA, GA, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is continuing its mission of preventing veteran suicide by working with community organizations across the country, including America’s Warrior Partnership’s (AWP) Network and community branches: Diné Naazbaa Partnership, Permian Warrior Partnership, Panhandle Warrior Partnership, Alaska Warrior Partnership, and Indy Warrior Partnership. Through the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP), America’s Warrior Partnership received $750,000 from VA to support its efforts in helping local veterans.

The SSG Fox SPGP is a three-year program that provides funding to community-based organizations with innovative approaches to preventing Veteran suicide. With its SSG Fox SPGP award, AWP plans to continue connecting veterans to essential mental health and suicide prevention services on the Navajo Nation, in the Permian Basin area of Texas and New Mexico, the Florida Panhandle, Indianapolis, IN, and across the state of Alaska.

“AWP’s mission was founded on the concept of building a trusted relationship with veterans and their families, to understand their needs, and providing the connection to resources that improve quality of life.” said Cheree Tham, co-founder and Chief of Programs and Initiatives. “This grant amplifies our upstream approach with veteran suicide prevention to engage countless more veterans, especially those not seeking services. It’s not just about statistics or headlines—it’s about saving lives and offering hope.”

AWP has served to date over 60,000 veterans, family members, and caregivers, resulting in an estimated economic impact of over $304 million.

“AWP has been a staple in the veteran community for years. With the VA’s support, AWP has screened over 700 veterans nationwide for risk of suicide, and we look forward to continuing those life saving efforts,” said Missy Meyer, Director of Community Integration. “At AWP, we emphasize holistic support that allows us to reach veterans ahead of a crisis. It is an honor to work with our team to support those that have served this county – I can’t wait to see the impact that will come from another year of Fox Grant programming.”

America’s Warrior Partnership partners with communities to prevent veteran suicide. At a national level, the AWP Network fills the gaps between veteran service organizations by helping nonprofits connect with veterans, their families, and caregivers via our WarriorServe™ proprietary technology platform. On a local level, the five community branches utilize AWP’s proven Community Integration Model to work with local organizations, leadership and stakeholders to create a collaborative and cohesive structure of engagement and support for veterans, their families and caregivers. The holistic, one size-fits-one Model, is currently used in communities across the country. The approach is a Four-Step Plan to connect, educate, advocate, and collaborate with both veterans and their communities. Our programs bolster nonprofit efficacy, improving their results, and empowering their initiatives. Preventing veteran suicide is the singular outcome of America’s Warrior Partnership’s work. For more information on AWP visit https://www.americaswarriorpartnership.org. Information on the SSG Fox SPGP can be found at https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/ssgfox-grants/.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

CONTACT: Michelle High America's Warrior Partnership 706-399-3228 mhigh@americaswarriorpartnership.org