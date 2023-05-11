AUGUSTA, GA, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, America’s Warrior Partnership (AWP) announced this year’s recipients of the Leo K. Thorsness Leadership Award and President’s Award. Both awards recognize advocates whose work and support has improved the lives of veterans nationwide. The winners will be honored at the AWP Awards Gala in Washington, DC on May 17th.

The Leo K. Thorsness Leadership Award is named after the late Col. Leo K. Thorsness, Medal of Honor recipient and founding member of America’s Warrior Partnership Board of Directors. The award recognizes individuals with exceptional leadership qualities and outstanding service to veteran communities.

This year’s Leo K. Thorsness Leadership Award recipient is The Honorable Joseph Maguire, Retired United States Navy Vice Admiral. After over 36 years of service in the Navy SEALS, Vice Adm. Maguire now serves the veteran community with various charities focused on veteran support. He currently supports the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and the Navy SEAL Foundation, and most recently, he served as the president of the Board of Southeastern Guide Dogs. Vice Adm. Maguire’s significant contributions to his community through time, actions, talents and dedication has made him exemplary for this award.

“It is an honor to recognize Vice Adm. Maguire’s continuous commitment to serve our heroes with The Leo K. Thorsness Leadership Award,” said Jim Lorraine, president and CEO of AWP. “Just like the award’s namesake, Vice Adm. Maguire exemplifies selfless service and leadership in the veteran community. His impact on our veteran community and their family members is a testament to his character and spirit.”

The second award, The President’s Award, honors and recognizes those who have impacted the veteran community as stand-out leaders in the advocate space. This recipient is hand-picked by AWP’s president and CEO, Jim Lorraine, for their exceptional stewardship and dedication to eliminating veteran suicide through the spirit of humanitarianism.

This year’s recipient is Vehicles for Veterans a program of the Car Donation Foundation. The nonprofit organization, Car Donation Foundation (CDF) has raised over $142,473,831 for charities since 2010. Vehicles For Veterans has donated more than $33 million dollars to U.S. veteran charities. VFV was founded in 2004 as part of National Fundraising Management by Randy Heiligman and Bill Bigley. Loren Dorshow is the CEO/Executive Director of CDF and its programs. VFV donors receive free towing and a tax-deductible receipt for their vehicle donations. The proceeds from the donated vehicles’ auction sales benefit the important work of several veterans’ charities, including AWP.

“The knowledge and experience Loren and his team have displayed makes them the ideal recipient for the President’s Award,” said Lorraine. “I’ve worked with Loren on the Vehicles for Veterans campaign and was impressed with his enthusiasm and eagerness to help those around him. He is the epitome of a leader and his role supporting the veterans has been a true asset to the community.”

The AWP Awards Gala, hosted by TriWest Healthcare Alliance, is an industry-leading dinner recognizing individuals that connect and empower veterans and veteran-serving organizations with the goal of improving the quality of life for veterans and their families. “TriWest is honored to partner with AWP in support of its upcoming awards gala, as well as its ongoing mission of connecting Veterans and their family members with community resources,” noted David J. McInytre, Jr., TriWest President and CEO.

About America’s Warrior Partnership:

America’s Warrior Partnership is a tax-exempt 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to partner with communities to prevent veteran suicide. They connect local veteran-serving organizations with the appropriate resources, services, and partners tosupport veterans, their families, and caregivers at every stage of their lives. Their ultimate goal is to improve veterans’ quality of life and end veteran suicide by empowering local communities to serve them proactively and holistically before a crisis occurs. Learn more at https://www.americaswarriorpartnership.org or @awpartnership.

