AUGUSTA, GA, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — America’s Warrior Partnership (AWP) announced today a new campaign in honor of AWP’s late co-founder, Colonel Leo K. Thorsness, whose birthday is on February 14th, to drive awareness around suicide in the veteran community – an issue close to his heart. The “Valentine’s Day” campaign, “Share your heart, save a life”, will run through the month of February.

One of the most highly decorated airmen of the Vietnam War, Colonel Thorsness served for 22 years and retired from the United States Air Force. After returning from being a prisoner of war for six years during the Vietnam War, Colonel Thorsness received the Medal of Honor in 1973. The citation for his medal recognizes his “extraordinary heroism, self-sacrifice, and personal bravery” while in captivity and notes that his actions “inspired his fellow prisoners to resist their captors and provided them with hope, courage, and an unwavering spirit.”

“Colonel Thorsness is an inspiration – not just for his incredible and decorated military career, but also for his dedication to veterans after service,” said Jim Lorraine, president and CEO of AWP. “This campaign is an opportunity to further drive awareness of the issue of veteran suicide while honoring Colonel Thorsness’ life and legacy.”

The national nonprofit also celebrates its ninth anniversary of operation in February. AWP’s mission of preventing veteran suicide is through an upstream approach to veteran empowerment based on a four-step community integration plan: Connect, Educate, Advocate, and Collaborate with veterans, their families, caregivers, and the communities that support them. Their ultimate goal is to improve veterans’ quality of life and end veteran suicide by partnering with communities and organizations to serve them proactively and holistically before a crisis occurs.

For more information about AWP, including upcoming events, and to sign up to be a part of their community, visit their website at https://www.americaswarriorpartnership.org/ or @awpartnership.

About America’s Warrior Partnership:

