Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Americold Realty Trust Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Americold Realty Trust Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced today that the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24, 2022. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:
A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-3982
International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 13726533
The playback can be accessed through March 10, 2022.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 248 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Telephone: 678-459-1959
Email: investor.relations@americold.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.