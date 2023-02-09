The short-term summer service projects are open to Americans aged 18 and older

Washington, DC, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, today announces two short-term, summer service opportunities with AmeriCorps NCCC and AmeriCorps VISTA programs. While traditional AmeriCorps programs are approximately one year in length, these summer opportunities connect adults 18 and older with six-week service opportunities to build skills, grow their resumes and address the nation’s most pressing needs.

AmeriCorps NCCC is a full-time, team-based residential service program that allows young adults to make a positive impact in communities across the country while gaining valuable leadership skills. While the traditional program is ten months, Summer of Service is a three-month program open to young adults between the ages of 18 to 26 to travel and serve together. Members join hands-on, full-time projects for six weeks to support the environment and affordable housing, among other focus areas. Last year, 13 Summer of Service projects supported environmental stewardship and disaster response efforts across the US. Members served a total of 28,396 hours, restoring and constructing more than 28 miles of hiking trails, removing more than 17,000 pounds of debris and trash, harvesting 200 pounds of food and more.

More than 7,000 AmeriCorps members in the VISTA program serve annually to alleviate poverty by helping local organizations expand capacity to make change. The AmeriCorps VISTA Summer Associate program offers Americans the opportunity to serve on a short-term basis and engage in a current project for eight to ten weeks, beginning in May. Summer associates help increase the project’s direct impact on those being served. Service activities can include recruiting, training and coordinating volunteers; coaching and mentoring young athletes and musicians; conducting community education, outreach and awareness related to the project and more. Past summer associate projects have included:

Tutoring and helping increase college and career readiness with Waipahu High Early College Initiative , a college preparation program to help students from underserved communities in Waipahu, Hawaii;

, a college preparation program to help students from underserved communities in Waipahu, Hawaii; Supporting vaccine and food distribution in communities with Michigan Community Service Commission, the state’s agency for volunteerism under the Michigan Office of the Governor; and

the state’s agency for volunteerism under the Michigan Office of the Governor; and Ensuring children have access to books with Storytime Village, an organization that inspires a lifelong love of reading for children across Kansas.

“AmeriCorps’ short-term service projects open the door to new opportunities, help address our country’s most urgent challenges, reduce barriers to participation and engage even more people and organizations in national service,” said Michael D. Smith AmeriCorps CEO. “These short-term service projects strengthen civic learning and build a culture of service in our country so that we can ensure our young people from all backgrounds have the knowledge and skills they need to actively participate in our democracy.”

AmeriCorps NCCC and AmeriCorps VISTA projects are currently accepting applications for Summer 2023. AmeriCorps NCCC Summer of Service application deadline for team leaders is Tuesday, February 28, 2023, and for members is Friday, March 31, 2023.AmeriCorps VISTA Summer Associate 2023 position opportunities may vary in length depending on the current projects. Projects currently accepting applications are available on MyAmeriCorps portal.

Since 2000, AmeriCorps NCCC teams have assisted 20.6 million people in disaster areas, recruited or coordinated nearly 940,000 volunteers, assisted more than 33,000 veterans, served 6.1 million meals, protected more than 1.6 million acres of land through firefighting and fire management and more.

AmeriCorps VISTA program focuses on poverty alleviation such as education, public health and food security in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands. Programs support activities such as fundraising, grant writing, research and volunteer recruitment.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/serve.

