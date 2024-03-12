AmeriCorps CEO joined AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors, service leaders and organizations to spotlight education

Washington, DC, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During the week of Monday, March 4, AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith celebrated AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in Texas. Smith visited local service sites and joined SXSW EDU to highlight the role of national service in education over the last 30 years.

Last year, more than 17,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers served at more than 2,000 locations in Texas, including schools, food banks, homeless shelters, health clinics, youth centers, veteran’s facilities and more. AmeriCorps invested more than $57 million in federal funding in the Lone Star state, supporting cost-effective community solutions to local challenges.

On Monday, March 4, Smith participated in a Coffee and Conversation event hosted by the National Partnership for Student Success with Harlem Children’s Zone President Geoffrey Canada and the US Department of Education Deputy Secretary Cindy Marten. Alongside other senior education leaders, this conversation focused on the importance of sustaining student support investments.

Later, Smith joined the Alliance for Learning Innovation to engage with a broad array of education leaders from philanthropy, policy and advocacy, the federal government, education nonprofit organizations and the private sector to highlight the value of education innovation.

On Tuesday, March 5, Smith visited Govalle Elementary School with the Department of Education’s Deputy Secretary Cindy Marten and other senior department officials, Austin Independent School District Superintendent Matias Segura, Communities in Schools President and CEO Rey Saldaña and OneStar Foundation President and CEO Chris Bugbee. Hosted by Communities in Schools of Central Texas, and joined by AmeriCorps members from Literacy First, these national leaders saw firsthand how AmeriCorps members are empowering Texas students to stay in school, succeed academically and achieve in life.

Later in the day, Smith hosted the “30 Years & Beyond: AmeriCorps’ Impact on an Education“ panel at SXSW EDU with leaders of AmeriCorps grantee organizations City Year CEO Jim Balfanz, Teach for America CEO Elisa Villanueva Beard and Communities in Schools President and CEO Rey Saldaña. From building and diversifying the education workforce, to providing essential support to address young people’s academic and mental health needs and supporting educators, more than 50,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serving in almost 10,000 schools are critical to our students every year.

“It was a joy to connect with AmeriCorps partners at SXSW EDU and hear from so many enthusiastic advocates for students nationwide,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “Our kids need as many people as possible in their corner who believe in them and want them to succeed, and I am thrilled to lead an agency that places our AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in roles to expand the impact of schools and teachers in Texas.”

On Wednesday, March 6, Smith participated in the OneStar Foundation’s Texas grantee meeting, joining alumni for a conversation. During this panel, Smith asked each former AmeriCorps member to discuss their service experiences and used the discussion to highlight the agency and alumni’s impact on Texas.

