AmeriCorps CEO Statement on Unity through Service to Honor 9/11 Day

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

AmeriCorps calls on nation to remember the lives lost, honor first-responders and strengthen their communities through service

9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance

“21 years later, let’s do the work to ensure that what unites us outshines what tries to divide us.” – Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To commemorate 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance, AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith released the following statement: 

“In the days and months following September 11, 2001, the words “United We Stand” could be seen on everything from bumper stickers to sports arenas across the nation. As Americans and the world struggled to reconcile with the pain and grief, there was a clearer understanding that things that divide us were so much smaller than what unites us. Communities and individuals from coast to coast took action to ensure those words had real life meaning. Through service, our nation came together across differences of all sorts to grieve together, to take care of one another and to do the hard work of rebuilding and uplifting neighborhood by neighborhood.   

“This 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance, AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, calls all Americans to honor the victims and heroes of that fateful day through volunteer service. It’s on all of us to rekindle that spirit of unity and service, especially after so many have suffered from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. From supporting students and teachers, running food drives and making emergency preparedness kits to helping with home repairs and organizing cleanups, we can help our neighbors in communities across the country. 

“21 years later, let’s do the work to ensure that what unites us outshines what tries to divide us.” 

For volunteer opportunities in communities nationwide, visit Americorps.gov/911Day.  

###   

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 250,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. 

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/serve 

 

CONTACT: National Service Press Office
AmeriCorps
pressoffice@cns.gov

