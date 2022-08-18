Breaking News
AmeriCorps Invests $25 Million in VISTA Projects to Address Poverty in 35 States

AmeriCorps Invests $25 Million in VISTA Projects to Address Poverty in 35 States

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

National service agency adds capacity to organizations which lift people and communities out of poverty

Washington, D.C., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, announced more than $25 million in federal funding to support new AmeriCorps VISTA projects across 35 states and territories to support up to 1,830 new AmeriCorps members who will alleviate poverty and build economic opportunity through community-driven efforts across the country.

The AmeriCorps VISTA program currently serves in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands supporting activities such as fundraising, grant writing, research and volunteer recruitment. AmeriCorps members in the VISTA program serve in an office setting and gain experience and leadership skills that prepares members for a life of service in the public, private or nonprofit sector.

“AmeriCorps VISTA addresses the unequal effects of poverty at the local level,” said Michael D. Smith AmeriCorps CEO. “These new and continued partnerships will empower an entire ecosystem of volunteer coordination efforts which will expand each sponsor organization’s capacity to effect change by growing their recruitment and community outreach efforts.”

Selected projects will improve academic performance, expand job opportunities, develop financial assets, reduce homelessness, improve health services, expand access to technology, and increase economic opportunities for low-income families across the country. See the full list of AmeriCorps VISTA projects.

In addition, AmeriCorps is making available more than $8.3 million in education awards for AmeriCorps members. After successfully completing a full year of service, AmeriCorps members earn a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award  of approximately $6,500 toward tuition at eligible schools or at specific GI Bill-approved educational programs for veterans or student loan repayment. The education award is equivalent to the maximum value of the Pell Grant for the fiscal year in which the term of national service is approved.

Americans can serve with AmeriCorps VISTA for yearlong and summer programs. AmeriCorps VISTA, as one of AmeriCorps longest standing programs, focuses on poverty alleviation such as education, public health and food security.  In July, AmeriCorps VISTA announced an expansion of the program’s food security initiative in Puerto Rico.

