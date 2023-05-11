Five organizations to engage nearly 300 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in community-based projects to grow their career skills and employment opportunities

AmeriCorps Invests $5 Million to Support Older American Workforce Development Five organizations to engage nearly 300 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in community-based projects to grow their career skills and employment opportunities

WASHINGTON, DC, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, awarded nearly $5 million to five AmeriCorps Seniors grantee organizations in Illinois, West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee to address economic opportunity and build pathways to employment for older adults.

These grants are the second year of a program to enhance opportunities for adults ages 55+ to participate in national service activities, improve their communities and gain the skills needed to transition back into the workforce. Designed to be sustainable and replicable, these programs are intended to extend beyond the period of AmeriCorps grant funding. The programs support AmeriCorps Seniors’ commitment to funding programs that achieve sustainable change in communities and align with the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusivity and accessibility.

This year’s grants were co-funded by Public Health AmeriCorps, a partnership between AmeriCorps and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Public Health AmeriCorps is helping meet public health needs of local communities by advancing health equity and increasing access to care while creating new paths to public health-related careers through a $400 million investment from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The funded programs will provide training and/or certification in a variety of focus areas including healthy futures, economic opportunity and education, among others. View a full list of grant awards.

“These new grants will increase AmeriCorps Seniors’ ability to make an impact in the neighborhoods and communities in which we serve,” said Atalaya Sergi, director, AmeriCorps Seniors. “Supporting these older adults will help leverage their tremendous experience and skill to help those in need. At the same time, AmeriCorps Senior volunteers will gain training and skills to support them returning to the workforce in professional and para-professional jobs that will support their financial future.”

“To address the public health workforce shortage and bring new individuals to the field, we are supporting diverse pathways to engage more individuals of all ages,” said AJ Pearlman, director, Public Health AmeriCorps. “Older Americans can bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to public health, and we are excited to partner with AmeriCorps Seniors to leverage their expertise to improve the health and well-being of our communities while creating pathways to careers in public health.

AmeriCorps continues to invest in national service across all 50 states and US territories, support the nation’s COVID-19 recovery, support economic empowerment, and unite people through national and community service. AmeriCorps adapts to meet some of the most pressing needs of communities, advance civic engagement and empower individuals across the generations to improve lives and communities all over the country.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/serve.

