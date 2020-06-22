DERIDDER, La., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced it will release its 2020 second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:30AM Eastern time.
|What:
|AMERISAFE 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
|When:
|Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:30AM Eastern Time / 9:30AM Central Time
|How:
|Live via phone – by dialing 323-701-0225, Conference Code 7192493
Live over the Internet – by logging onto the web at the address below
|Where:
|www.amerisafe.com, on the “Investor Relations Home” page of the “Investors” section of the Company website
An archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.
About AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.
CONTACT: Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO AMERISAFE 337.463.9052
- Paramount Gold Nevada Announces Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Best Efforts Placement in Canada - June 22, 2020
- AMERISAFE Announces 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule - June 22, 2020
- Royal Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Loss and Year to Date Earnings for Fiscal Year 2020 - June 22, 2020