Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / AMERISAFE Announces 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

AMERISAFE Announces 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

DERIDDER, La., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced it will release its 2020 second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:30AM Eastern time.

What: AMERISAFE 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
When: Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:30AM Eastern Time / 9:30AM Central Time
How: Live via phone – by dialing 323-701-0225, Conference Code 7192493
Live over the Internet – by logging onto the web at the address below
Where:  www.amerisafe.com, on the “Investor Relations Home” page of the “Investors” section of the Company website

An archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.

CONTACT: Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO
AMERISAFE
337.463.9052

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.