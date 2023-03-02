Program Leverages Technology that Powers ChatGPT for AI-Supported Learning

DETROIT, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform that delivers 99% learner retention for business and education markets, launched today its upskilling pilot with Benedict College. This marks the first offering of the NAFEO-Amesite Alliance to equip learners with the skills they need to succeed in the ever-changing tech landscape.

The Benedict College Pilot is powered by the Amesite platform which leverages the latest technological disruptor that powers ChatGPT, GPT-3. The upskilling initiative will meet the technological upskilling needs of learners from all backgrounds, from studio art to biology to computer science.

“At Benedict, we offer an incredible range of majors and specializations. Every single student that we educate is going to need to be able to use technology wisely and effectively,” said Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President of Benedict College. “We are pleased to be working with Amesite, who is bringing us leading technology to ensure our learners have the skills they need to succeed in their professions.”

“We are thrilled to see that the NAFEO-Amesite Alliance is already standing up learning opportunities for HBCU learners. We are committed to making sure that our HBCUs have the resources and opportunities needed for their students to succeed professionally,” said Lezli Baskerville, Esq., CEO of NAFEO.

“Benedict’s commitment to their students is admirable, and Amesite is proud to be able to provide them with a scalable online infrastructure and technology upskilling content to enable them to deliver this learning with excellence. This pilot is another example of how we can deliver much-needed upskilling campus-wide, very efficiently,” said Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Founder and CEO of Amesite.

The public has also recently been invited to take advantage of a limited opportunity to experience a free ChatGPT course on the Amesite platform; registration is available here.

About NAFEO

The National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO) is the nation’s only national membership association of all of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs). Founded in 1969, by the presidents and chancellors of HBCUs and other equal educational opportunity institutions, NAFEO is a one of a kind membership association representing the presidents and chancellors of the public, private, independent, and land-grant, two-year, four-year, graduate and professional, HBCUs and PBIs. NAFEO is a voluntary, independent 501 (c ) (3) association. For more information, visit www.nafeonation.org.

About Benedict College

Founded in 1870 by a woman, Bathsheba A. Benedict, Benedict College is a private co-educational liberal arts institution, offering 26 competitive baccalaureate degree programs. The Midlands HBCU welcomes students from all 46 counties in South Carolina, 30 states across America, and 26 countries around the world.

There are over 18,000 proud Benedict Tigers throughout the nation. Benedict College has been a community leader for over 150 years and is a significant contributor to South Carolina and the region. Contributing $130 million and 1,218 jobs in total local and annual economic impact, a Benedict graduate working full-time throughout his or her working life can expect to earn $1.1 million in additional income because of their Benedict College degree. For more information, visit http://www.benedict.edu/.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multi-billion-dollar online learning markets. For more information, visit www.amesite.io.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company’s planned online machine learning platform, the Company’s business plans, any future commercialization of the Company’s online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Christine Petraglia

TraDigital IR

(917) 633-8980

christine@tradigitalir.com