DETROIT, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces today that new member universities have joined their collaborative alliance with the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO), the membership and advocacy association of all Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs). The NAFEO-Amesite HBCU Alliance now includes:

Alabama State University

Allen University

Arkansas Baptist College

Benedict College

Bowie State University

Cheyney State University

Clark Atlanta University

Huston Tillotson College

J.F. Drake State University

Southern University System (Shreveport)

University of the District of Columbia

University of the Virgin Islands

The members have joined NAFEO’s Center for Opportunity, Excellence and Equity (COEE), an economic mobility engine that NAFEO has committed to support with a $30 million fundraising effort to bring online learning resources to a first group of NAFEO’s constituents, including HBCUs and PBIs.

Members of NAFEO’s COEE will have the opportunity to utilize NAFEO’s planned learning management system, powered by the Amesite platform which leverages the latest technological disruptor that powers ChatGPT, GPT-3. NAFEO members collectively enroll more than 700,000 students, and have over 7 million living alumni, all of whom are anticipated to benefit from the COEE.

Lezli Baskerville, Esq., CEO of NAFEO, stated, “We are growing this Alliance to deliver cutting-edge online learning to our members with the goal of delivering millions of effective and affordable eLearning opportunities. From workforce development to durable skills like business communications and teambuilding, we aim to deliver skills that will enable learners to secure good jobs and launch sustainable businesses. These programs will not only enable our colleges universities to build their storied brands, but also advance their constituencies economically. I am incredibly excited to see more and more universities take advantage of this opportunity to leverage NAFEO’s COEE and deploy effective upskilling to their learners.”

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Founder & CEO of Amesite, commented, “We are very pleased with the new entrants to the Alliance, and are thrilled to increase the potential impact we can have. With the integration of generative AI technology to complement our own tools, we are enabling our Customers to deliver at scale, since learners on the platform can have questions answered, get help with content generation and view fresh content, 24/7. Our enterprise-scale platform was built to serve organizations with a need to scale – just like NAFEO’s 106 HBCUs and 81 PBIs and we’re honored to be NAFEO’s technology partner.”

The public has also recently been invited to take advantage of a limited opportunity to experience a free ChatGPT course on the Amesite platform; registration is available here.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multi-billion-dollar online learning markets. For more information, visit www.amesite.io.

About NAFEO

The National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO) is the nation’s only national membership association of all of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs). Founded in 1969, by the presidents and chancellors of HBCUs and other equal educational opportunity institutions, NAFEO is a one-of-a-kind membership association representing the presidents and chancellors of the public, private, independent, and land-grant, two-year, four-year, graduate and professional, HBCUs and PBIs. NAFEO is a voluntary, independent 501 (c ) (3) association. For more information, visit www.nafeonation.org.

