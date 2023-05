DETROIT, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces today it is extending its partnership with EWIE Group of Companies (EGC), a global leader in commodity management services and supply chain optimization with over 30 years of experience.

This continued partnership will deliver enterprise upskilling needs for EGC’s global teams on EGC’s proprietary Learning Community Environment® – powered by Amesite.

“We conduct training all over the world, that needs to be delivered with efficiency and effectiveness. Working with Amesite has enabled us to launch and run our programs with excellence and we are very pleased to continue this strong relationship,” said Subin Babu, Director of Technology at EWIE Group of Companies.

The enterprise eLearning market is expected to reach $240.9 billion by 2027.

In partnership with Amesite, EGC’s expert training professionals were able to onboard over 50 courses in 4 days and less than a quarter after courses began, employee scores were 91% against a 70% target for passing. Read the full case study here.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multi-billion-dollar online learning markets. For more information, visit www.amesite.io.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company’s planned online machine learning platform, the Company’s business plans, any future commercialization of the Company’s online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

