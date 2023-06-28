DETROIT, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for education, business, and government markets, announces today that V6.3 will be available to its Customers on July 10, 2023.

“We are thrilled to announce the roll out of our latest update – V6.3 – utilizing a streamlined, AI-first infrastructure. Our enterprise customers are in a phase of rapid expansion, and they need reliable solutions that support their growth,” said Amesite Founder & CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry. “Our AI-driven platform features can now be delivered with even greater scalability and affordability, along with greater degrees of customization, to meet our Customers’ needs.”

By implementing Azure’s cloud solutions, Amesite has enhanced its platform’s efficiency and ensured secure authentication with Azure AD B2C. The incorporation of Azure’s latest database technology enables Amesite to deliver services faster and improve user experiences. The centralization of Amesite’s innovation deployments allows rapid access to new features such as games and other AI offerings. This significant update reaffirms Amesite’s dedication to addressing our customers’ ever-evolving needs and delivering an unrivaled user experience.

Amesite’s V6.3 includes upgraded cybersecurity with centralized security measures and updates to fortify protection against cyber threats. Enhanced visibility achieved through centralized monitoring allows proactive identification of vulnerabilities, paired with the ability to rapidly deploy security patches across all tenants. In addition, Amesite’s scalable customer support facilitates frictionless resource allocation to manage Customer inquiries and onboarding efficiently. Amesite is committed to best-in-class cybersecurity and has created a free cybersecurity white paper available for download by the public here.

By partnering with Amesite, organizations can navigate the complexity of infrastructure configurations and leverage its seamless integration with popular identity solutions, databases, storage systems, and AI tools. Possible infrastructure configurations can easily number into the thousands with only a few selections of formats and tools, so customizability is essential. As a Consulting Partner, Amesite helps its Customers execute a well-thought-out strategy to integrate learning solutions effectively. A detailed breakdown can be accessed here and a free integration white paper is available for download by the public here.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multi-billion-dollar online learning markets. For more information, visit www.amesite.io.

