DETROIT, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces the launch of its Active Shooter Preparedness Training program. This essential training is developed in collaboration with renowned active shooter prevention expert Chris Grollnek, M.S., Founder and Managing Principal of the Active Shooter Prevention Project, LLC (ASPP).

This training is essential for workplaces, where statistics show 80% of active shooter incidents occur. Investing in safety training like this is cost-effective, as every dollar spent can save $3 or more in safety costs, according to a Gallagher report.

Amesite’s partnerships with regional and community colleges aim to deploy these learnings to a wider audience and enhance safety protocols across the country.

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite, commented, “Our commitment at Amesite to provide cutting-edge, impactful learning solutions is further strengthened with this Active Shooter Preparedness Training. Collaborating with an expert like Chris Grollnek and extending our resources to community and regional colleges demonstrates our dedication to workplace safety and societal well-being.”

Chris Grollnek added, “The partnership with Amesite enables us to bring vital knowledge and preparedness strategies to a wider audience. Our goal is to equip individuals and organizations with the skills and understanding necessary to enhance safety and prevent tragedies in workplaces and beyond.”

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

