DETROIT, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces today it had received an award from the National Association for Business Resources: Michigan’s Best & Brightest in Wellness® for the fifth consecutive year.

“Maintaining a culture where our highest performers thrive has allowed us to increase our revenue, reduce operating costs significantly and launch best-in-class products,” said Amesite founder and CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry. “We know when we create a great environment, we attract great people and when we attract great people we maintain a great environment.”

The winning companies chosen as the Michigan’s 2023 Best and Brightest Companies To Work For® are assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed several key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The categories applicants were scored on included areas such as compensation, benefits and employee solutions; creative wellness and well-being solutions, employee enrichment, engagement and retention; employee education and development; and recruitment and selection.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multi-billion-dollar online learning markets. For more information, visit www.amesite.io.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company’s planned online machine learning platform, the Company’s business plans, any future commercialization of the Company’s online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

