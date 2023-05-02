PANR 103395 PANR 103395 – 2,000 Volt Dielectric, 10 KΩ Resistance, 3950 °K Beta

CARSON CITY, Nev., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ametherm, Incorporated, a leading manufacturer of temperature sensing thermistors and inrush current limiters, is proud to offer the PANR 103395 thermistor. This product is available for purchase at Digi-Key and Mouser, making it easier than ever to obtain this reliable and accurate temperature sensing device.

The PANR 103395 offers a high dielectric strength of 2,000 Volts, providing high-quality temperature sensing in demanding environments where high voltage is present. This thermistor is highly customizable and easy to use, making them an ideal choice and starting point for a variety of applications.

With a resistance of 10 KΩ and a beta value of 3950 Kelvin, PANR 103395 has an operating temperature range of -50 to 150 degrees Celsius. The high dielectric strength of these thermistors makes them ideal for use in battery management systems, solar panels, and electric vehicle charging stations, where safety and reliability are paramount.

“Our PANR 103395 thermistors provide high-quality temperature sensing in demanding environments, and we are proud to offer it to our customers,” said Mehdi Samii, Vice President of Engineering at Ametherm. “This thermistor has been proven to be reliable and accurate, and we believe it will continue to be a sought-after choice for customers who require high-quality temperature sensing in high-voltage applications.”

About Ametherm

Ametherm, headquartered in Carson City, Nevada, produces inrush current limiting thermistors and temperature sensing thermistors for the electronics industry. Ametherm’s devices are some of the highest rated in the industry and are used in applications such as AC motors, power supplies, and LED lighting. All Ametherm devices are manufactured in the USA to meet the highest quality standards.

Media Contact: Lori Morton, Ametherm Phone: 775-884-2434

Email: lori@ametherm.com Website: www.ametherm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1e94235-a53c-45ad-a724-acdb96d00e68