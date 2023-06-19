Thermistor Sensor Thermistor Sensor

CARSON CITY, Nev., June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ametherm is pleased to announce its participation in Sensors Converge, a prominent event for the sensor industry, taking place in Santa Clara from June 20th to June 22nd, 2023. Ametherm will be unveiling its latest advanced thermistors, designed to deliver exceptional performance and reliability in temperature sensing applications.

Ametherm’s thermistors provide exceptional accuracy and precision, enabling access to quick and accurate data during the most critical of applications. With their versatility and reliability, these thermistors provide manufacturers with reliable temperature sensing.

“Our thermistors are engineered to withstand challenging environments, ensuring durability and consistent performance,” said Chad Terry, Senior Design Engineer. “With their fast response times and wide operating range, they offer cost-effective reliable temperature sensing capabilities in battery management, electrical vehicles, and green energy applications.”

Sensors Converge serves as a platform for industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts to explore the latest advancements in sensor technology. Ametherm is excited to engage with attendees, share insights, and showcase the exceptional capabilities of its thermistors.

Attendees can visit Ametherm at booth number 1151 to learn more about the outstanding performance and reliability of these advanced thermistors. The knowledgeable team will be available to discuss the wide range of applications and benefits that these thermistors offer.

About Ametherm

Ametherm, headquartered in Carson City, Nevada, produces inrush current limiting thermistors and temperature sensing thermistors for the electronics industry. Ametherm’s devices are some of the highest rated in the industry and are used in applications such as AC motors, power supplies, and LED lighting. All Ametherm devices are manufactured in the USA to meet the highest quality standards.

Media Contact: Lori Morton, Ametherm Phone: 775-884-2434, 800-808-2434 Email: lori@ametherm.com Website: www.ametherm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1209bf06-215c-477a-ab2d-3a93cc70594a