CARSON CITY, Nev., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ametherm, a leading provider of inrush current limiting solutions, announced today that it will exhibit its latest Special PTC and NTC Thermistors for Circuit Protection Applications at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) 2023 in Orlando, Florida, from March 19-23, 2023.

Ametherm’s new Special PTC and NTC Thermistors are specifically designed for inrush current limiting in power supplies, motor drives, and other high-power applications. These thermistors can withstand high voltage and high current surges, providing reliable and cost-effective circuit protection.

In addition, Ametherm will also showcase its new line of NTC Thermistor Sensors designed for temperature detection in power electronics. These thermistors feature high-temperature and high dielectric construction and high-sensitivity for accurate temperature sensing and control.

“Ametherm is excited to showcase our latest line of Special PTC and NTC Thermistors at APEC 2023,” said Mehdi Samii, Vice President of Engineering at Ametherm. “We believe that these thermistors provide unique circuit protection solutions for a wide range of applications, and we look forward to sharing our expertise with attendees at the conference.”

Attendees at APEC 2023 can visit Ametherm at booth #432 to learn more about these products and other solutions for inrush current limiting and temperature sensing applications. To learn more about Ametherm’s complete line of products, visit ametherm.com.

About Ametherm

Ametherm, headquartered in Carson City, Nevada, produces inrush current limiting thermistors and temperature sensing thermistors for the electronics industry. Ametherm’s devices are some of the highest rated in the industry and are used in applications such as AC motors, power supplies, and LED lighting. All Ametherm devices are manufactured in the USA to meet the highest quality standards.

Media Contact: Lori Morton, Ametherm Phone: 775-884-2434 Email: lori@ametherm.com Website: ametherm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1209bf06-215c-477a-ab2d-3a93cc70594a