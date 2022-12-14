Granger brings 20+ Years of Global Brand Experience, Industry Best Practices

Audrey Granger Headshot Audrey Granger, AMF Media Group President of Marketing Communications

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMF Media Group (AMF), an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency, announced today that accomplished industry leader Audrey Granger, has joined the agency effective immediately. Granger serves as president of marketing communications, covering advertising, content and public relations. She will lead those lines of service with an eye toward greater collaboration with the digital marketing department and accelerated integrated growth.

“As the agency continues to grow, we’ve realized a need to provide more service delivery and oversight management of our traditional business,” said Vintage Foster, CEO of AMF Media Group. “We have looked far and wide to find someone that has the talent and experience in all these areas, and we are thrilled to have found that in an industry leader like Audrey.”

Granger brings more than two decades of experience steeped in integrated marketing communications to AMF. Her expertise includes tech, healthcare, manufacturing and top-20 retail. Granger holds a command of integrated digital practice leadership, directing marketing strategy, brand positioning and public relations, as well as client relationship management.

Granger’s marketing career began at Edelman Worldwide where she led the agency’s PR team responsible for The Home Depot Southwest division. She transitioned to Golin where she became Vice President of PR for the National Lowe’s account. Granger later served as the North America Director of Public Relations for Whirlpool Corporation Mass Brand Portfolio. Her recent career highlights include roles as co-owner and Principal of Marketing and Public Relations at 70kft and vice president at Highwire PR.

“AMF has limitless potential. The agency has a storied history in banking, healthcare, education and tech. I strive to extend its footprint and industry reach,” said Granger. “I also look to drive efficiencies that best serve clients today and going forward as best practices continue to reveal new opportunities.”

Granger earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from Drake University. She has been recognized as a Golden SABRE Winner for Integrated Marketing and Communications, PRSA Bronze Anvil for podcasting and PR Week’s Top 40 Under 40 PR Professionals to Watch. Granger is a two-time SMU Cox School of Business Dallas™ Entrepreneur Award Winner and named a Dallas Business Journal’s Minority Business Leader. Granger is blissfully married and the proud mother of two daughters and one son.

About AMF Media Group

AMF Media Group is a full-service marketing agency that delivers a comprehensive and clear approach on brand strategy and marketing, public relations, crisis communications, internal communications, multimedia production, web design and development, and event planning and management. AMF has offices in the SF Bay Area, Central California, Dallas, Los Angeles and Vancouver, Canada. To learn more, visit www.amfmediagroup.com.

Media Contact

Kristin Schaeffer

kristin@amfmediagroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a43108e-4692-4e57-954c-dd813a14571b