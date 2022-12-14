Audrey Granger is seasoned communications professional and co-founder of 70kft

Audrey Granger Headshot Audrey Granger, AMF Media Group President of Marketing Communications

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMF Media Group (AMF), an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency, announced today that industry veteran and co-founder of 70kft, Audrey Granger, has joined the agency effective immediately. Granger serves as president of marketing communications, covering public relations, content, and advertising. She will lead the agency’s traditional lines of service with an eye toward greater collaboration between departments and accelerated growth.

“As the agency continues to grow, we’ve realized a need to provide more service delivery and oversight management of our marketing communications disciplines,” said Vintage Foster, CEO of AMF Media Group. “We have looked far and wide to find someone that has the talent and experience in all these areas, and we are thrilled to have found that in an industry leader like Audrey.”

Granger brings more than two decades of experience steeped in integrated marketing, communications, and public relations to AMF. As co-founder and principal of marketing and public relations at 70kft, she led the agency’s integrated digital practice, directing marketing strategy, brand positioning and public relations, as well as client relationship management. Most recently she served as vice president at Highwire PR, where she oversaw public relations for major tech brands, developed creative media relations plans, and led teams through strategic thinking and professional growth and development.

“AMF has so much potential. The agency has a great history and there is a lot of opportunity to grow from coast-to-coast with a national marketplace approach,” said Granger. “I will also be looking at ways to drive efficiencies in ways that will best serve clients today and going forward as best practices continue to evolve.”

Granger earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from Drake University. She was a PRSA Bronze Anvil recipient and was named a Golden SABRE Winner for Integrated Marketing and Communications and PR Week’s Top 40 Under 40 PR Professionals to Watch. Granger is a two-time SMU Cox School of Business Dallas™ Entrepreneur Award Winner and named a Dallas Business Journal’s Minority Business Leader.

About AMF Media Group

AMF Media Group is a full-service marketing agency that delivers a comprehensive and clear approach on brand strategy and marketing, public relations, crisis communications, internal communications, multimedia production, web design and development, and event planning and management. AMF has offices in the SF Bay Area, Central California, Vancouver, Canada and Los Angeles. To learn more, visit www.amfmediagroup.com.

Media Contact

Kyle McGuire

kyle@amfmediagroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a43108e-4692-4e57-954c-dd813a14571b