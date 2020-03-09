Breaking News
Home / Top News / AMF Media Group Repositions Leadership Team for Future Growth

AMF Media Group Repositions Leadership Team for Future Growth

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

Elizabeth Shoemaker joins as VP of Client Services;
Jim Dyer moves into the role of VP of Client Growth

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMF Media Group (AMF), an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency, has made leadership changes to better position the organization for future continued growth.

“AMF continues to grow well above the industry standard. And that growth is tied to the work of our high-quality AMF team,” said Vintage Foster, CEO of AMF Media Group. “We will continue to grow and continue to maintain our level of service. As such, we are elevating a key AMF leader and have recruited one of the best client service leaders in our trade.”

Elizabeth Shoemaker will join AMF Media Group March 30 as Vice President of Client Services. She will be responsible for overseeing all marketing and advertising client services across the agency. Shoemaker has more than 25 years of executive leadership experience, including with some of the largest agencies and Fortune 500 brands. She most recently served as Vice President of Client Services for CMD in Portland, Oregon. Previously, she held positions with global brand agency Landor and led all of Safeway’s brand strategy and integrated marketing for 12 years.

In addition, Jim Dyer, who has served as the organization’s Director of Digital Services since 2016, will become Vice President of Client Growth. In his new role, Dyer will oversee the agency’s business development team and will be responsible for management of all new revenue. Dyer has more than 30 years of sales experience. As a founding member of the AutoTrader.com team, he helped grow the organization from a startup to a $600 million company. He also previously served as General Manager of Morris Digital.

For more information about the AMF Media Group team or the agency’s services, visit www.amfmediagroup.com.

About AMF Media Group
AMF Media Group is a full-service agency that delivers a comprehensive and clear approach on brand strategy and marketing, public relations, crisis communications, internal communications, multimedia production, web design and development, and event planning and management. AMF has offices across California as well as in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Media Contact
Caitie Nolan
[email protected]
925-790-2748

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.