Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / AMG Appoints Félix V. Matos Rodríguez to its Board of Directors

AMG Appoints Félix V. Matos Rodríguez to its Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG), a global asset management company, today announced the appointment of Félix V. Matos Rodríguez to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

As Chancellor of City University of New York, Dr. Matos Rodríguez leads the nation’s largest urban university, which has 25 campuses across New York City’s five boroughs and a student body of 275,000. Recognized as an innovative leader within academia and the public sector, Dr. Matos Rodríguez has served as a teacher, administrator, and former Cabinet secretary for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. Prior to his appointment as Chancellor, Dr. Matos Rodríguez was president of CUNY’s Queens College and of CUNY’s Eugenio María de Hostos Community College in the Bronx. He sits on the governing board of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities and additionally serves on the boards of Phipps Houses, the United Way of New York City, the American Council on Education, the TIAA Hispanic Advisory Council, and the Research Alliance for New York City Schools. Dr. Matos Rodríguez holds a B.A. from Yale University and received a doctorate in history from Columbia University.

“We are very pleased to welcome Chancellor Matos Rodríguez to AMG’s Board,” said Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMG. “Felo has a long track record as an innovator in both academia and the public sector and is a dedicated champion of accessibility, inclusion, and excellence. Moreover, in leading a large, decentralized human-capital-based organization operating through a network of distinct institutions, Dr. Matos Rodríguez’s unique skillset and breadth of expertise make him an excellent addition to our Board.”

About AMG
AMG is a global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. AMG’s strategy is to generate long‐term value by investing in leading independent active investment managers, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across the Company’s unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. AMG’s innovative partnership approach allows each Affiliate’s management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational autonomy. In addition, AMG provides centralized assistance to its Affiliates on strategy, marketing, distribution, and product development. As of September 30, 2020, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $654 billion, across a broad range of active, return-oriented strategies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.amg.com.

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and could be impacted by a number of factors, including those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. From time to time, AMG may use its website as a distribution channel of material Company information. AMG routinely posts financial and other important information regarding the Company in the Investor Relations section of its website at www.amg.com and encourages investors to consult that section regularly.

﻿Investor Relations:
Anjali Aggarwal 

Media Relations:
Jonathan Freedman  

(617) 747-3300
[email protected]
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.