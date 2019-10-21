AMG to Announce Third Quarter Results on October 28, 2019

Conference Call Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) will report financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Monday, October 28, 2019. A conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day.
In addition to quarterly results, the conference call may include discussion of management’s expectations of future financial and operating results. Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas M. Wojcik, Chief Financial Officer, will host the session.
Parties interested in listening to the conference call should dial 1-877-407-8291 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-689-8345 (non-U.S. calls) shortly before the call begins.
The conference call will also be available for replay beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call. To hear a replay of the call, please dial 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-612-7415 (non-U.S. calls) and provide conference ID 13695093. The live call and replay of the session, and a presentation highlighting the Company’s performance, can also be accessed via AMG’s website at https://ir.amg.com/.
For more information on AMG, please visit www.amg.com.
|Investor Relations:
|Anjali Aggarwal
|Media Relations:
|Jonathan Freedman
|+1 (617) 747-3300
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
