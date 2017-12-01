AMG to Present at the 2017 Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sean M. Healey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG), and Jay C. Horgen, Chief Financial Officer of AMG, are expected to speak at the 2017 Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference in New York on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.

AMG will provide a live audio transmission of the comments through its website at www.amg.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the webcast will also be available through AMG’s website shortly after the conclusion of management’s remarks.

About AMG

AMG is a global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. AMG’s innovative partnership approach allows each Affiliate’s management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational autonomy. AMG’s strategy is to generate shareholder value through the growth of existing Affiliates, as well as through investments in new Affiliates and additional investments in existing Affiliates. In addition, AMG provides centralized assistance to its Affiliates in strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development and operations. As of September 30, 2017, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $804 billion in more than 550 investment products across a broad range of active, return-oriented strategies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.amg.com.