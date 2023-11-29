WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMG, a leading partner to independent investment management firms globally, announced today that Thomas M. Wojcik, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 10:40 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through AMG’s website at https://ir.amg.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available through AMG’s website shortly after the event.

About AMG

AMG (NYSE: AMG) is a leading partner to independent investment management firms globally. AMG’s strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in a diverse array of high-quality independent partner-owned firms, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across AMG’s unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. AMG’s innovative partnership approach enables each Affiliate’s management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational and investment autonomy. In addition, AMG offers its Affiliates growth capital, distribution, and other strategic value-added capabilities, which enhance the long-term growth of these independent businesses, and enable them to align equity incentives across generations of principals to build enduring franchises. As of September 30, 2023, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $636 billion across a broad range of differentiated investment strategies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.amg.com.

Investor Relations:

Patricia Figueroa

Media Relations:

Ann Imes

+1 (617) 747-3300

ir@amg.com

pr@amg.com

