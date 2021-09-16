AMI Expeditionary Healthcare: Contracted to lead the COP26 – UN Climate Change Conference COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Benin and Uganda

Breaking News
COVID-19 Frontline Photo.

Reston, VA, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is proud to announce its involvement in the COP26 – United Nations Climate Change Conference Vaccination Programme. Committed to making the COP26 Summit both inclusive and COVID-19 safe, the United Kingdom Government is working to provide COVID-19 vaccines to COP delegates that would otherwise not be able to access them. 

As a leader on the frontlines of COVID-19 around the world, AMI has been contracted by Palladium to lead the COP26 vaccination efforts in Benin and Uganda. Vaccination is paramount to surviving this pandemic and with Benin at 78% of its peak infection rate and rising with not even 1% of its population vaccinated, and Uganda with 2% of its population vaccinated, AMI will be leading the delegate vaccination efforts on the ground. “We are honored to be a part of vaccination efforts that allow this profoundly important event to take place safely,” shares Dr. Andrew Walker, AMI Founder.

AMI began administering vaccinations to COP26 delegates on September 10, 2021.  

“Taking lessons learned from our response to the Ebola crisis in Liberia, the AMI Vaccination Program is equipped with the essential elements to ensure rapid execution of COVID-19 vaccination plans around the world,” Walker continues. “AMI has the expertise and connections to assemble teams that are unmatched in capability, capacity, and experience. No other company of our size has made such an impact in responding to this global pandemic.”

About AMI: Physician-owned and physician-led, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare provides medical services to the private sector, government agencies, international aid organizations and humanitarian concerns in a wide range of remote and challenging environments. AMI has delivered over 10,000+ medical personnel and countless healthcare solutions to over 140 clinical and hospital settings on four continents. 

If you would like to learn more about AMI and its services, please visit www.ami.health or email [email protected]

