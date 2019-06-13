Amicus Therapeutics Adds Key Executives in Gene Therapy Science and Global Commercial Leadership

Jill Weimer, PhD named Senior Vice President of Discovery Research and Gene Therapy Science

Simon Jordan named Senior Vice President of International

CRANBURY, N.J., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced two new additions to the Senior Leadership Team. Jill Weimer, PhD, a developmental neuroscientist and recognized thought leader in the field of neurologic rare disease gene therapy science, has joined as Senior Vice President of Discovery Research and Gene Therapy Science. Dr. Weimer will report to Hung Do, PhD, Chief Science Officer and Jeff Castelli, PhD, Chief Portfolio Officer and Head of Gene Therapy as part of Gene Therapy Center of Excellence Leadership Team. Simon Jordan, a biotechnology industry executive with a 25-year successful track record of strategy development, rare disease drug launches and international commercial experience for both established and new businesses, was named Senior Vice President of International, reporting to Bradley L. Campbell, President and Chief Operating Officer.

“On behalf of the Senior Leadership Team, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Jill Weimer and Simon Jordan to Amicus,” stated John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics. “Jill is a trailblazer within the field of gene therapy science. All of our gene therapy programs for Batten disease originated out of Jill’s research lab, in collaboration with Dr. Brian Kaspar and Dr. Kathrin Meyer at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Jill will be a valuable leader to advance our Amicus gene therapy science and platforms for rare devastating diseases. Adding additional strength of our senior team is Simon Jordan, who will be instrumental as we continue to grow our international operations. Simon’s leadership responsibilities will include the important expansion of our Galafold® commercial business and global clinical studies, as well as pre-launch activities for therapies advancing in our pipeline, including the potential for AT-GAA to become the new standard of care in Pompe disease. Both Simon and Jill have demonstrated a deep commitment to our mission to develop groundbreaking new medicines and deliver them to people living with life-threatening conditions as quickly as possible.”

For the last decade, Dr. Weimer has led a research team at Sanford Research in Sioux Falls, South Dakota focused on understanding the underlying biology behind neuropediatric disorders including various forms of Batten disease. More recently, she has overseen the management and development of the translational arm of Sanford Research. She will also continue to work with Sanford to support certain ongoing preclinical Batten disease programs in addition to her new role with Amicus. Dr. Weimer received her B.S. and Ph.D. in neuroscience from the University of Rochester. She completed her postdoctoral training in the Neuroscience Research Center at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill with a focus on developmental neuroscience before starting her lab at Sanford in 2009.

Mr. Jordan joins Amicus following a long-term tenure at Biogen (2005-2018). He most recently served as Regional Vice President, developing the business strategy and delivery of operational excellence across all therapy areas throughout multiple European Union (EU) and other international countries. He led the commercialization of Spinraza® for spinal muscular atrophy across multiple geographies, including strategic leadership of pricing, reimbursement, pre-launch and launch activities which resulted in reimbursed launch in 11 countries within a 12-month period. Mr. Jordan also guided strategy development and implementation for Biogen’s multiple sclerosis portfolio, with a focus on Tecfidera®. Prior to Biogen, Mr. Jordan held roles of increasing responsibility within sales and marketing at Abbott.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com , and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

