PRINCETON, N.J., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. E.T.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on X and LinkedIn.

