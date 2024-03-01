PRINCETON, N.J., March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that management will participate in upcoming presentations at the following investor conferences in March.
- Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA, on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 11:10 a.m. E.T.
- Leerink Partners 2024 Global Biopharma Conference in Miami, FL on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 3:20 p.m. E.T.
A live audio webcast of each presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.
CONTACT:
Investors:
Amicus Therapeutics
Andrew Faughnan
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(609) 662-3809
Media:
Amicus Therapeutics
Diana Moore
Head of Global Corporate Affairs and Communications
[email protected]
(609) 662-5079
FOLD–G
