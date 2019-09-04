Amicus Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2019

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced upcoming presentations at the following investor conferences in September.

Bradley Campbell, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Jeff Castelli, Chief Portfolio Officer and Head of Gene Therapy, will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9:40 a.m. ET.



Daphne Quimi, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Janney Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:50 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of both presentations can be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at http://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations , and will be archived for 90 days.

