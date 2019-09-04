Breaking News
Home / Top News / Amicus Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2019

Amicus Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2019

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced upcoming presentations at the following investor conferences in September.

  • Bradley Campbell, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Jeff Castelli, Chief Portfolio Officer and Head of Gene Therapy, will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9:40 a.m. ET.
     
  • Daphne Quimi, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Janney Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:50 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of both presentations can be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at http://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations, and will be archived for 90 days.

About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investors/Media:
Amicus Therapeutics
Sara Pellegrino, IRC
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
[email protected]
(609) 662-5044

Media:
Amicus Therapeutics
Marco Winkler
[email protected]
(609) 662-2798

FOLD–G

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.