Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Amid Continued COVID-19 Strain on Health Care, AMA Unveils Recovery Plan for America’s Physicians

Amid Continued COVID-19 Strain on Health Care, AMA Unveils Recovery Plan for America’s Physicians

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

CHICAGO, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a speech to physician and medical student leaders from across the country, American Medical Association President Gerald E. Harmon, M.D., today will unveil the AMA Recovery Plan for America’s Physicians, an ambitious roadmap to renewing our country’s commitment to physicians – and ensuring their needs are met – so patients can receive the high-quality care they deserve. Envisioned and built against the backdrop of COVID-19 challenges that stretched our health care system to the brink, including increased physician burnout, unabated and onerous prior authorization requirements, and no permanent fix to ensure telehealth coverage for patients, the Recovery Plan for America’s Physicians focuses on five key goals to  re-build health care so that it works better for physicians and all those they serve:

  • Supporting telehealth to maintain coverage and payment;
  • Reforming Medicare payment to promote thriving physician practices and innovation;
  • Stopping Scope Creep that threatens patient safety;
  • Fixing prior authorization to reduce the burden on practices and minimize care delays for patients; and
  • Reducing physician burnout and address the stigma around mental health.

“America’s doctors are a precious, and irreplaceable, resource. Physician shortages, already projected to be severe before COVID, have almost become a public health emergency. If we aren’t successful with this Recovery Plan, it’ll be even more challenging to bring talented young people into medicine and fill that expected shortage,” Dr. Harmon said in prepared remarks. “Our Recovery Plan is ambitious. But it is doable. And the AMA is here to be our unified voice to lawmakers and those in positions of power. The Recovery Plan is how we move forward. By prioritizing and meeting the needs of physicians, we also improve patient care. We’re all better off when doctors can focus on medicine.”

The AMA was the physician’s powerful ally throughout the past two years of the pandemic – securing billions in relief to protect physician practices, advancing telehealth, enabling investments in therapeutics and vaccines to end the pandemic, standing up for equity, and advocating for science.

Additional details on the AMA Recovery Plan for America’s Physicians can be found at www.ama-assn.org/recovery. A video highlighting the Recovery Plan is also available by clicking here.

# # #

Editor’s Note: The full text of Dr. Harmon’s speech, as prepared for delivery, is available here.

CONTACT: AMA Media & Editorial
American Medical Association 
312-464-4430
media@ama-assn.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.