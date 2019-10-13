Amid lockdown, India’s Modi assures Kashmir situation will normalize in four months

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it would take four months for Jammu and Kashmir to return to normal after his government stripped the state of its special status in August and imposed harsh restrictions.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Kurdish-led SDF says 31 of its fighters killed since Saturday - October 13, 2019
- Brexit hangs in the balance as talks between EU and Britain intensify - October 13, 2019
- Countdown to divorce: Meetings that will decide Brexit - October 13, 2019