Amid Rapid U.S. Growth, Provoke Solutions Appoints Brendon Ford as COO

Former SVP of Operations takes over recruitment, prepares Provoke to scale up capabilities to match growth

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Provoke Solutions, a global technology services firm, today announced that Brendon Ford has been appointed Chief Operations Officer. Ford has worked for Provoke since its founding in 2001 and most recently served as Senior Vice President of Operations. His job role will be extended to include HR responsibilities and recruitment, and he will lead a directive from recently appointed CEO Andy Lin to prepare Provoke for fast-paced growth and scalability.

“I have spent most of my career helping Provoke establish itself as a top-tier firm in New Zealand and the U.S., and now we’re ready for the next step,” said Ford. “My goal is to prepare Provoke for growth and open new channels for employees to be promoted to senior roles. We expect fast growth in the near future, and my job is to make sure we’re ready to scale with our growth targets.”

A native New Zealander, Ford will support Lin’s initiative to expand Provoke’s U.S. client base. He was recognised by Microsoft as an Office 365 Most Valuable Professional (MVP), an award given to exceptional technical community leaders of Microsoft’s peer-to-peer communities.

“I’m very grateful to have Brendon, who has been there through every stage of Provoke’s development, help me map out the next period of growth,” said Lin. “He has a deep understanding of what kind of talent we need on our teams today and in the next few years. Our main focus will be to scale our operations on both sides of the Pacific, and his deep in-the-field and management experience will hasten that process.”

About Provoke Solutions
Provoke Solutions is an award-winning global technology services firm specialising in end-to-end software development consulting services since 2001. Provoke advances digital transformation through innovative enterprise-grade solutions. Spanning enterprise applications, digital self-service and the modern workplace, the company is leading development in user experience, software adoption and technical innovation. Provoke is proud to be recognised as a Gold Status Microsoft Partner across numerous competencies. Provoke has New Zealand offices in Auckland and Wellington and U.S. offices in San Diego and Seattle. It is a Bridgewest Group portfolio company.

