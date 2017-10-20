Amid South Korea freeze, China says cultural exchanges take the temperature

BEIJING (Reuters) – Cultural exchanges between countries need to consider the “temperature” of popular opinion and how people feel about each other, a senior Chinese official said on Friday, amid a freeze in cultural ties with South Korea over an anti-missile system.
