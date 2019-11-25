AMIH Subsidiary, Capitol City Solutions USA, Inc., Executes Construction Contract with Multi-Family Complex in Port Arthur, TX

ADDISON, TX, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American International Holdings Corp. (OTC Pink: AMIH, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Capitol City Solutions USA, Inc. (“CCS”), has executed a construction contract with a multi-family apartment complex to remove and replace all of the roofs of the 14 total buildings comprising the complex, located in Port Arthur, Texas. The construction contract is valued over $600,000 and the project is anticipated to be complete by no later than the end of January 2020.

“We are very excited to have been awarded this construction contract to remove and replace all of the roofs on this large apartment complex located in Port Arthur, Texas,” commented JJ Dickens, CEO of CCS. “This property is one of over 100 multi-family properties owned by an investment group that has approximately $2.5 billion worth of real estate assets in its portfolio. Establishing a relationship with this investment group has provided CCS the opportunity to become an approved vendor allowing us to bid on some of their other construction projects in their pipeline,” further commented Mr. Dickens.

CCS was formed to act as a general contracting and construction company focused on the remodeling, general construction and interior finish of both the Company’s newly established Novopelle branded med spa locations as well as to market to other commercial real estate projects within the United States.

About The Company

American International Holdings Corp. (OTC Pink:AMIH) is a diversified holding company dedicated to (a) acquiring, managing and operating health, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle companies, businesses and/or brands located both in the United States and abroad; and (b) general contracting and construction. The Company seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that possess strong brand values and that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for the Company and its stakeholders.

SOURCE: American International Holdings Corp.