SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Johnson Fistel, LLP notifies investors of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMLX) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that all the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose investors that: (1) Defendants had overstated RELYVRIO’s commercial prospects; (2) patients were discontinuing treatment with RELYVRIO after six months; (3) the rate at that new patients starting treatment with RELYVRIO was decreasing; (4) accordingly, Defendants had also overstated RELYVRIO’s prescription rate; (5) Defendants attempted to hide the market trends frompositive about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who acquired securities between November 11, 2022 and November 8, 2023. Investors have until April 9, 2024, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

If you would like to review the complaint and join the class action, please follow the link below for more information:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/AmylyxPharmaceuticalsInc

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What can Investors Do: Shareholders who incurred losses during the class period, have until April 9, 2024, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

[email protected] or [email protected]