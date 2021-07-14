AmMax Bio to Present at the 2nd Annual LifeSci Partners Private Company Summer Symposium

Breaking News
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AmMax Bio, Inc. (“AmMax”), a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments with AMB-05X, its proprietary anti-CSF1R monoclonal antibody platform, today announced that it will present at the 2nd Annual LifeSci Partners Private Company Summer Symposium. Larry Hsu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of AmMax Bio, will provide an overview on the company’s clinical programs, including its lead program in tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT), which is currently enrolling patients in Phase 2 trials. AMB-05X, in two long-acting dosage forms, is expected to capture a broad segment of the TGCT market due to the anticipated superior clinical profile.

Conference Information:
Date: Wednesday, July 21
Time: 2:30 – 2:55 pm ET
Location: (virtual)
   
Investor registration:  LifeSci Partners Private Summer Symposium 2021

About AMB-05X

A potent inhibitory CSF1R monoclonal antibody, AMB-05X represents a therapeutic platform targeting serious macrophage-driven inflammatory, fibrotic and neovascular diseases. The CSF1 receptor, via its binding to two regulatory cytokines, CSF1 and IL-34, is critically involved in the regulation of macrophages and related cells in multiple biological processes across many organ systems, making it an attractive target with broad therapeutic applications. Overactivation of the CSF1/IL-34 – CSF1R axis substantially contributes to the inflammatory, fibrotic and neovascular characteristics inherent in many diseases.

About AmMax Bio Inc.

AmMax was founded in March 2020 to develop therapies under an exclusive worldwide license from Amgen, Inc. that leverages the diverse and critical roles played by the colony stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) signaling pathway for macrophage-driven diseases in multiple organ systems. AmMax is enrolling patients in a Phase 2 clinical program for tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) and has achieved nonclinical proof-of-concept in both neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.AmMaxBio.com.

Contact

AmMax Bio, Inc.
Andrew Sauter, CFO
Email: [email protected]
Tel: 650-787-3777

