AMMO, Inc. Announces Sponsorship Support to the American Suppressor Association and Relaunches Enhanced /stelTH/™ Hyperclean™ Technology Subsonic Ammunition

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) (AMMO), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, has announced its sponsorship of the American Suppressor Association (ASA).

The ASA is the unified voice of the suppressor community focused on nationwide pro-suppressor reform. For the past eight years, ASA has aggressively lobbied in 30 states; fought to ease antiquated restrictions on suppressors in our nation’s capital; testified in front of dozens of legislative bodies; hosted countless suppressor demonstrations for policymakers, legislators, the public and media; and funded research proving the efficacy of suppressors.

AMMO also launched its improved line of /stelTH/™ ammunition designed specifically for use in suppressed firearms. The /stelTH/™ line is subsonic to reduce the sound signature to safe hearing levels when used with a suppressor and is loaded using Hyperclean™ Technology to allow for a cleaner and more enjoyable shooting experience.  

“We are pleased to support the legislative efforts of the ASA to improve access to suppressors nationwide,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s CEO. “Through our /stelTH/™ line, AMMO provides a line of ammunition tailored specifically for use by the owners of the more than 1.7 million U.S. registered suppressors, a highly coveted customer base comprised of the most active and enthusiastic gun owners. Our /stelTH/™ line is designed to perform better and cleaner than the competition at the lower pressures and velocities of standard subsonic ammunition.”

Mark Hanish recently debuted the /stelTH/™ line at the ATHLON Outdoors Rendezvous last month in Idaho.  The Rendezvous brings together many of the top writers in the outdoor industry to see the hottest new products on the market. The writers, all of whom are highly experienced and active shooters, were uniformly impressed with how quiet and clean burning the ammunition proved over the course of the event. See ATHLON Outdoors article here for more information on the Rendezvous event and the /stelTH/™ line of ammunition. 

About AMMO, Inc.
AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, the Jesse James line of munitions, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies®, and Night OPS (One Precise Shot) – a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Jagemann Munition Components is a wholly-owned AMMO subsidiary based in Wisconsin, and is an industry leading brass casing designer and manufacturer supporting the global ammunition industry. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com.

Investor Contact:
Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
Phone: (949) 574-3860
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Mark Hanish
President of Global Commercial Sales & Marketing
Phone: (480) 530-2827
[email protected]

