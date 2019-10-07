AMMO, Inc. Engages Gateway IR to Lead Investor Relations Program

Breaking News
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) (“AMMO”), a technology leader and premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer, has appointed Gateway Investor Relations to lead a new strategic investor relations and financial communications program.

Founded in 1999, Gateway is a strategic financial communications firm specializing in advising public companies across a broad range of industry classifications. Among other services, the firm provides high-level capital markets consulting, corporate communications and investor outreach.

“Over the past couple years, we have significantly expanded our business through strategic acquisitions, growing our partnership and distribution network, and launching various new product lines,” said Fred Wagenhals, chairman and CEO of AMMO. “As we enter our next chapter of growth, we have engaged Gateway to help us strengthen our investor communications, provide greater transparency to our performance and increase awareness in the financial markets. Gateway brings a proven track record of assisting companies like ours enhance shareholder value by delivering the right message to the right audience with consistency and focus.”

Gateway will work closely with management to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets program, which will include messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory, and introductions to new investors and key influencers across the financial community.

About Gateway Investor Relations
Gateway (formerly Liolios) is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, the firm has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit gatewayir.com. Make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About AMMO, Inc.
AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, the Jesse James line of munitions, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies®, and Night OPS (One Precise Shot) – a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com.

