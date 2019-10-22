AMMO, Inc. Launches New Production Line for .50 Caliber Cartridges

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) (AMMO), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, has launched a new, state-of-the-art production line for .50 caliber browning machine gun (BMG) cartridges, further expanding on its current .50 caliber BMG brass casing production.

The new production line is located inside AMMO’s Jagemann Munition Components plant in Manitowoc, WI. Initial production on the line is M33 ball loaded ammunition containing 640gr full metal jacket projectiles with staked primers and sealed to NATO specifications. This loading is available to fulfill demand for commercial and defense applications in the U.S. and international markets.

“Bringing this new manufacturing line into operation significantly expands our ability to address the well-identified market need for high-quality .50 caliber ammunition,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s CEO. “Demand for this product remains high as we continually receive inbound requests from both the U.S. and overseas markets, and we look forward to fulfilling customer orders with this excellent ammunition offering.”

As the new line ramps up, it will also be able to support the production of specialized armor-piercing, armor-piercing incendiary and one-way luminescent (O.W.L/STREAK™) rounds specifically designed for use by the U.S. and its authorized military allies to ensure they are effectively armed to successfully and safely complete their critical missions.

About AMMO, Inc.

AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, the Jesse James line of munitions, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies®, and Night OPS (One Precise Shot) – a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com .

