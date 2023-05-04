Quarterly revenue of $1.126 billion;

GAAP EPS of $2.02 and adjusted EPS of $2.49

DALLAS, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States, today announced its first quarter 2023 financial results. Financial highlights are as follows:

Dollars in millions, except per share amounts.

Q1 2023 % Change Q1 2022 Revenue $1,126.2 (27%) Gross profit $368.8 (26%) Net income $84.1 (42%) GAAP diluted EPS $2.02 (35%) Adjusted diluted EPS* $2.49 (29%) Adjusted EBITDA* $179.6 (30%)

* See “Non-GAAP Measures” below for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP items and the table entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables” for a reconciliation of non-GAAP items.

Business Highlights

Healthcare organizations seek sustainable workforce solutions that balance quality and cost in the face of ongoing labor supply constraints. We continue to work with clients to get their workforce in a more sustainable mode, changing the labor mix and giving clients more ways to plan, implement, and control labor flexibility.

As noted in a separate release today, AMN initiated decisive steps to strengthen our client-centric focus and accelerate our delivery of technology-enabled workforce solutions, making workforce planning and management easier and more efficient.

Our share repurchase activity, including a planned $200 million accelerated share repurchase, shows our commitment to returning value to shareholders and our confidence in the growth opportunities ahead.

Recently, B.E. Smith, part of AMN Leadership Solutions, was named the largest healthcare executive search firm by Modern Healthcare and is poised to support clients through a time of increasing change.

Our industry-leading Environmental, Social & Governance Report contains our most robust reporting to date, showing the impact we have made driving positive and sustainable outcomes for our stakeholders.

“The AMN team delivered a strong first quarter, and we achieved this while accelerating our pace of change to meet the dynamic needs of our markets,” said Cary Grace, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMN Healthcare. “We are adding outstanding, world-class leadership talent to further strengthen our focus on enabling and implementing sustainable workforce solutions that balance quality and cost. In a future of continued patient demand growth and constrained labor supply, AMN can add great value by enabling clients to have more control and flexibility in managing all aspects of their workforce.”

Ms. Grace said, “We have more exciting developments coming this year. Armed with a broadened view of the competitive environment, we are rolling out major enhancements to key parts of our technology, including ShiftWise VMS and AMN Passport, our client and clinician engagement platforms, which will strengthen our value proposition to health organizations and health professionals. AMN also is investing in initiatives that will make our services more tech-enabled and integrated.”

First Quarter 2023 Results

Consolidated revenue for the quarter was $1.126 billion, a 27% decrease from prior year and in line with the prior quarter. Net income was $84 million (7.5% of revenue), or $2.02 per diluted share, compared with $146 million (9.4% of revenue), or $3.09 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted diluted EPS in the first quarter was $2.49 compared with $3.49 in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the Nurse and Allied Solutions segment was $824 million, lower by 33% compared with the record-high quarter a year ago and flat versus the prior quarter. Travel nurse staffing revenue dropped by 39% year over year and was up 2% sequentially. Allied division revenue declined 8% year over year and was flat sequentially. Labor disruption revenue was $6 million in the first quarter compared with $10 million in the prior quarter and none in the year-ago period.

The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment reported revenue of $166 million, down 8% year over year and 1% sequentially. Locum tenens revenue was $107 million, 5% lower year over year and up 3% sequentially. Interim leadership revenue fell by 9% year over year and was down 11% from prior quarter. Our physician and leadership search businesses saw revenue fall by 16% year over year, and the sequential comparison was unchanged.

Technology and Workforce Solutions segment revenue was $136 million, a decrease of 6% year over year and up 2% sequentially. Language services revenue was $62 million in the quarter, 25% higher than the prior year and up 6% sequentially. Vendor management systems revenue was $54 million, dropping by 28% year over year and down 2% from the prior quarter.

Consolidated gross margin was 32.8%, 80 basis points higher year over year and down 50 basis points sequentially. Gross margin was higher year over year due primarily to a favorable change in revenue mix. On a sequential basis, gross margins were lower in Nurse and Allied Solutions, and growth of language services revenue reduced the margin for Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Consolidated SG&A expenses were $206 million, or 18.3% of revenue, compared with $258 million, or 16.6% of revenue, in the same quarter last year. SG&A was $219 million, or 19.5% of revenue, in the previous quarter. The year-over-year decrease in SG&A costs was driven primarily by lower employee compensation amid less revenue compared with the record quarter last year.

Income from operations was $126 million with an operating margin of 11.2%, compared with $208 million and 13.4%, respectively, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $180 million, a year-over-year decrease of 30%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.9%, representing a decrease of 70 basis points year over year.

At March 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $29 million. Cash flow from operations was $43 million for the first quarter, and capital expenditures were $17 million. The Company ended the quarter with total debt outstanding of $990 million and a net leverage ratio of 1.3 to 1.

Stock Repurchase Update

The Company spent $225 million year to date to repurchase approximately 2.4 million shares of our common stock. As of May 4, 2023, $427 million remained on the repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors. In the coming days, AMN intends to implement an accelerated share repurchase program to buy back approximately $200 million in stock.

“This move is grounded in the strong cash flow generation of our business model and our confidence in the long-term growth opportunities that AMN is poised to serve,” said Jeff Knudson, Chief Financial Officer of AMN Healthcare. “We are well situated to fund stock repurchases while continuing to invest in growth through capital expenditures and maintaining sufficient liquidity for potential acquisitions.”

Second Quarter 2023 Outlook

Metric Guidance* Consolidated revenue $970 million – $1.000 billion Gross margin 33.4% – 33.9% SG&A as percentage of revenue 19.1% – 19.6% Operating margin 10.6% – 11.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.4% – 15.9%

*Note: Guidance percentage metrics are approximate. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA margin, see the table entitled “Reconciliation of Guidance Operating Margin to Guidance Adjusted EBITDA Margin” below.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2023 is expected to be 30-32% lower than prior year and 11-14% lower sequentially. Nurse and Allied Solutions segment revenue is expected to be down 36-38% year over year. Physician and Leadership Solutions segment revenue is expected to be down approximately 5% year over year. For the Technology and Workforce Solutions segment, we expect revenue to be approximately 15% lower year over year.

Second quarter estimates for certain other financial items include depreciation of $15 million, non-cash amortization expense of $22 million, share-based compensation expense of $8 million, integration and other expenses of $2 million, interest expense of $12 million, an adjusted tax rate of 28%, and 39.0 million diluted average shares outstanding.

Conference Call on May 4, 2023

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release and the non-GAAP reconciliation tables included with the earnings release contain certain non-GAAP financial information, which the Company provides as additional information, and not as an alternative, to the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include (1) adjusted EBITDA, (2) adjusted EBITDA margin, and (3) adjusted diluted EPS. The Company provides such non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that they are useful to both management and investors as a supplement, and not as a substitute, when evaluating the Company’s operating performance. Additionally, management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted diluted EPS serve as industry-wide financial measures. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA for making financial decisions, allocating resources and for determining certain incentive compensation objectives. The non-GAAP measures in this release are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures or may be calculated differently than other similarly titled non-GAAP measures, reported by other companies. They should not be used in isolation to evaluate the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures identified in this release, along with further detail about the use and limitations of certain of these non-GAAP measures, may be found below in the table entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables” under the caption entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items” and the footnotes thereto or on the Company’s website at https://ir.amnhealthcare.com/financials/quarterly-results. Additionally, from time to time, additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma measures, may be made available on the Company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning the labor market conditions, demand for staffing and other services, our ability to meet the needs of our markets, make workforce planning and management easier and more efficient, or allow clients to have more control and flexibility in managing their workforce, our competitive position in tech-enabled solutions, our ability to enhance key parts of our One AMN technology strategy, our ability to implement changes that will make our services more tech-enabled and integrated, our long-term growth opportunities, our ability to fund and execute share repurchases, including our planned accelerated share repurchase program, that we will have sufficient capital to invest in growth through capital expenditures and potential acquisitions, second quarter 2023 financial projections for consolidated and segment revenue, consolidated gross margin, operating margin, SG&A as a percent of revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin, depreciation expense, non-cash amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, interest expense, adjusted tax rate, and number of diluted shares outstanding. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and the industry in which it operates using information currently available to it. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are also identified by words such as “believe,” “project,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “estimates,” variations of such words and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

The targets and expectations noted in this release depend upon, among other factors, (i) the magnitude and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand and supply trends, our business, its financial condition and our results of operations, (ii) our ability to effectively address client demand by attracting and placing nurses and other clinicians, (iii) our ability to recruit and retain sufficient quality healthcare professionals at reasonable costs, (iv) our ability to anticipate and quickly respond to changing marketplace conditions, such as alternative modes of healthcare delivery, reimbursement, or client needs and requirements, including implementing changes that will make our services more tech-enabled and integrated, (v) our ability to manage the pricing impact that the labor market or consolidation of healthcare delivery organizations may have on our business, (vi) the duration and extent to which hospitals and other healthcare entities adjust their utilization of temporary nurses and allied healthcare professionals, physicians, healthcare leaders and other healthcare professionals and workforce technology applications as a result of the labor market, economic conditions or COVID-19 pandemic, (vii) the effects of economic downturns, inflation or slow recoveries, which could result in less demand for our services, increased client initiatives designed to contain costs, including reevaluating their approach as it pertains to contingent labor and managed services programs, pricing pressures and negatively impact payments terms and collectability of accounts receivable, (viii) our ability to develop and evolve our current technology offerings and capabilities and implement new infrastructure and technology systems to optimize our operating results and manage our business effectively, (ix) our ability and the expense to comply with extensive and complex federal and state laws and regulations related to the conduct of our operations, costs and payment for services and payment for referrals as well as laws regarding employment practices, (x) our ability to consummate and effectively incorporate acquisitions into our business, (xi) the negative effects that intermediary organizations may have on our ability to secure new and profitable contracts, (xii) the ability of our clients to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their staffing management and recruiting efforts, through predictive analytics, online recruiting, internal travel agencies and float pools, telemedicine or otherwise, (xiii) the extent to which the Great Resignation or a future spike in the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt our operations due to the unavailability of our employees or healthcare professionals due to burnout, illness, risk of illness, quarantines, travel restrictions, mandatory vaccination requirements, or other factors that limit our existing or potential workforce and pool of candidates, (xiv) security breaches and cybersecurity incidents, including ransomware, that could compromise our information and systems, which could adversely affect our business operations and reputation and could subject us to substantial liabilities and (xv) the severity and duration of the impact the labor market, economic downturn or COVID-19 pandemic has on the financial condition and cash flow of many hospitals and healthcare systems such that it impairs their ability to make payments to us, timely or otherwise, for services rendered.

For a discussion of additional risk factors and a more complete discussion of some of the cautionary statements noted above that could cause actual results to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, please refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Be advised that developments subsequent to this press release are likely to cause these statements to become outdated and the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Revenue $ 1,126,223 $ 1,552,538 $ 1,125,511 Cost of revenue 757,377 1,056,370 750,258 Gross profit 368,846 496,168 375,253 Gross margin 32.8 % 32.0 % 33.3 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) 205,599 257,579 219,148 SG&A as a % of revenue 18.3 % 16.6 % 19.5 % Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of revenue) 37,577 30,656 36,838 Total operating expenses 243,176 288,235 255,986 Income from operations 125,670 207,933 119,267 Operating margin(1) 11.2 % 13.4 % 10.6 % Interest expense, net, and other(2) 10,259 9,589 11,768 Income before income taxes 115,411 198,344 107,499 Income tax expense 31,301 52,336 25,702 Net income $ 84,110 $ 146,008 $ 81,797 Net income as a % of revenue 7.5 % 9.4 % 7.3 % Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities, net, and other 146 (907 ) 150 Other comprehensive income (loss) 146 (907 ) 150 Comprehensive income $ 84,256 $ 145,101 $ 81,947 Net income per common share: Basic $ 2.03 $ 3.11 $ 1.89 Diluted $ 2.02 $ 3.09 $ 1.88 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 41,378 46,913 43,211 Diluted 41,570 47,208 43,470

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,516 $ 64,524 $ 113,482 Accounts receivable, net 687,645 675,650 979,709 Accounts receivable, subcontractor 276,655 268,726 290,311 Prepaid and other current assets 78,248 84,745 95,264 Total current assets 1,071,064 1,093,645 1,478,766 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments 67,594 61,218 65,904 Fixed assets, net 155,276 149,276 129,652 Other assets 197,325 172,016 187,162 Goodwill 935,319 935,364 892,375 Intangible assets, net 454,485 476,832 494,813 Total assets $ 2,881,063 $ 2,888,351 $ 3,248,672 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 473,764 $ 476,452 $ 497,297 Accrued compensation and benefits 269,237 333,244 446,899 Other current liabilities 60,600 48,237 203,385 Total current liabilities 803,601 857,933 1,147,581 Revolving credit facility 140,000 — — Notes payable, net 843,801 843,505 842,618 Deferred income taxes, net 16,113 22,713 66,340 Other long-term liabilities 121,774 120,566 111,201 Total liabilities 1,925,289 1,844,717 2,167,740 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: 955,774 1,043,634 1,080,932 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,881,063 $ 2,888,351 $ 3,248,672

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Summary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 43,434 $ 200,215 $ 115,328 Net cash used in investing activities (32,431 ) (23,239 ) (22,643 ) Net cash used in financing activities (44,457 ) (237,455 ) (176,342 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash — (183 ) — Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (33,454 ) (60,662 ) (83,657 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 137,872 246,714 221,529 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 104,418 $ 186,052 $ 137,872

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items: Net income $ 84,110 $ 146,008 $ 81,797 Income tax expense 31,301 52,336 25,702 Income before income taxes 115,411 198,344 107,499 Interest expense, net, and other(2) 10,259 9,589 11,768 Income from operations 125,670 207,933 119,267 Depreciation and amortization 37,577 30,656 36,838 Depreciation (included in cost of revenue)(3) 1,257 854 1,186 Share-based compensation 10,318 11,259 5,396 Acquisition, integration, and other costs(4) 4,742 6,918 11,877 Adjusted EBITDA(5) $ 179,564 $ 257,620 $ 174,564 Adjusted EBITDA margin(6) 15.9 % 16.6 % 15.5 % Net income $ 84,110 $ 146,008 $ 81,797 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 21,657 19,647 22,235 Acquisition, integration, and other costs(4) 4,742 6,918 11,877 Fair value changes of equity investments and instruments(2) — — 3,429 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle(7) 2,974 — — Tax effect on above adjustments (7,637 ) (6,907 ) (9,761 ) Tax effect of COLI fair value changes(8) (1,807 ) 876 (1,823 ) Excess tax benefits related to equity awards(9) (682 ) (1,929 ) (139 ) Adjusted net income(10) $ 103,357 $ 164,613 $ 107,615 GAAP diluted net income per share (EPS) $ 2.02 $ 3.09 $ 1.88 Adjustments 0.47 0.40 0.60 Adjusted diluted EPS(11) $ 2.49 $ 3.49 $ 2.48

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Supplemental Segment Financial and Operating Data

(dollars in thousands, except operating data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Revenue Nurse and allied solutions $ 824,480 $ 1,228,039 $ 824,619 Physician and leadership solutions 165,757 179,506 167,591 Technology and workforce solutions 135,986 144,993 133,301 $ 1,126,223 $ 1,552,538 $ 1,125,511 Segment operating income(12) Nurse and allied solutions $ 113,445 $ 195,089 $ 105,085 Physician and leadership solutions 25,100 20,381 28,051 Technology and workforce solutions 67,010 78,880 66,864 205,555 294,350 200,000 Unallocated corporate overhead(13) 25,991 36,730 25,436 Adjusted EBITDA(5) $ 179,564 $ 257,620 $ 174,564 Gross Margin Nurse and allied solutions 25.9 % 26.2 % 26.6 % Physician and leadership solutions 35.2 % 35.0 % 35.0 % Technology and workforce solutions 71.4 % 76.7 % 73.3 % Operating Data: Nurse and allied solutions Average travelers on assignment(14) 15,122 17,070 15,183 Physician and leadership solutions Days filled(15) 46,900 51,495 45,801 Revenue per day filled(16) $ 2,275 $ 2,188 $ 2,259

As of March 31, As of December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Leverage ratio(17) 1.3 1.0 1.0

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosure

Reconciliation of Guidance Operating Margin to Guidance

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Low(18) High(18) Operating margin 10.6% 11.2% Depreciation and amortization 3.8% 3.7% EBITDA margin 14.4% 14.9% Share-based compensation 0.8% 0.8% Acquisition, integration, and other costs 0.2% 0.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.4% 15.9%