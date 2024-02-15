Quarterly revenue of $818 million;

GAAP EPS of $0.33 and adjusted EPS of $1.32

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. Financial highlights are as follows:

Dollars in millions, except per share amounts.

Q4 2023 % Change

Q4 2022 Full Year

2023 % Change

Full Year

2022 Revenue $818.3 (27%) $3,789.3 (28%) Gross profit $260.9 (30%) $1,249.6 (27%) Net income $12.5 (85%) $210.7 (53%) Diluted EPS $0.33 (83%) $5.36 (46%) Adjusted diluted EPS* $1.32 (47%) $8.21 (31%) Adjusted EBITDA* $104.0 (40%) $579.1 (32%) * See “Non-GAAP Measures” below for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP items and the table entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables” for a reconciliation of non-GAAP items.

2023 & Recent Highlights

AMN worked through the largest cyclical reset in industry history in 2023 while also accelerating innovation and building a stronger position in technology-enabled total talent solutions.

We achieved our most transformative year for our technology, both in platforms that support corporate operations and those dedicated to our clients and healthcare professionals.

In Q4, we continued the tech momentum with Market Insights and Analytics for ShiftWise Flex vendor management, powered by our robust dataset, plus the first mobile apps for ShiftWise Flex and Smart Square scheduling, and AI-empowered self-service in AMN Passport for healthcare professionals.

Our One AMN branding and an integrated go-to-market platform and experience are adding momentum to our sales pipeline while also bringing candidate traffic and applicants that exceeded our expectations. In the quarter, we signed our largest MSP client win since 2019.

Q4 2023 financial results were consistent with our expectations, with strength in language services and our organic locum tenens business.

Our MSDR acquisition brings our annualized revenue run rate in locum tenens to more than $600 million.

AMN was named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek, recognizing our commitment to inclusion and our values-based culture.

“Our healthcare professionals and corporate team members were resilient in 2023, working through the largest cyclical reset of staffing demand in industry history,” said Cary Grace, AMN President and Chief Executive Officer. “While partnering with clients to help them rebuild sustainable workforces, our team simultaneously accelerated innovation, enabling AMN to enter this year better positioned to deliver the technology-centric total talent solutions that healthcare needs now.

“We invested heavily in our growth opportunities with more than $100 million of capex while rigorously managing financial discipline in operations,” Ms. Grace added. “We are consolidating our businesses under our One AMN branding and platform initiative and building a unified, client-centric sales and service organization. Our service lines are infused with new technology that speeds our operations, better integrates us with clients, and delivers powerful mobile tools that give clients and healthcare professionals more control and flexibility. Further, we strengthened our capabilities in locum tenens with the acquisition of MSDR. These accomplishments were enabled by our strong cash flow, the talent and passion of our team members, the uniquely strong AMN culture, and a commitment to performing for our stakeholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Consolidated revenue for the quarter was $818 million, a 27% decrease over prior year and 4% lower than prior quarter. Net income was $12 million (1.5% of revenue), or $0.33 per diluted share, compared with $82 million (7.3% of revenue), or $1.88 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.32 compared with $2.48 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the Nurse and Allied Solutions segment was $538 million, lower by 35% year over year and down 6% sequentially. Travel Nurse revenue was down 40% year over year and 8% sequentially. Allied division revenue declined 16% year over year and 2% versus prior quarter.

The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment reported revenue of $168 million, flat year over year and up 5% sequentially. Organic locum tenens revenue grew 7% year over year and was down 2% versus the prior quarter. Interim leadership revenue was down 35% year over year and 5% sequentially. Search revenue was lower by 20% year over year and 6% quarter over quarter. The MSDR acquisition closed in late November and contributed revenue of $13 million for the quarter.

Technology and Workforce Solutions segment revenue was $113 million reflecting a decrease of 16% year over year and 7% sequentially. Language services revenue was $68 million in the quarter, up 18% year over year and 3% compared with the prior quarter. Vendor management systems revenue was $31 million, 45% lower year over year and down 20% sequentially.

Consolidated gross margin was 31.9%, lower by 140 basis points year over year and lower by 200 basis points sequentially. The year-over-year decline in gross margin was primarily driven by lower margin in Nurse and Allied Solutions and lower VMS revenue. On a sequential basis, gross margin decreased due to the same factors and benefits in the third quarter gross margin that did not recur in the fourth quarter.

SG&A expenses were $185 million or 22.7% of revenue, compared with $219 million, or 19.5% of revenue, in the same quarter last year. SG&A was $163 million, or 19.1% of revenue, in the previous quarter. The year-over-year decrease in SG&A costs was primarily due to lower employee expenses given lower revenue. The quarter-over-quarter increase was driven primarily by increased acquisition, integration and other costs, including MSDR acquisition costs, and the absence of favorable items included in the third quarter results.

Income from operations was $34 million, or 4.2% of revenue, compared with $119 million, or 10.6% of revenue, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $104 million, with a year-over-year decrease of 40%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.7%, lower by 280 basis points year over year and a decrease of 300 basis points sequentially.

Full Year 2023 Results

Full year 2023 consolidated revenue was $3.789 billion, a 28% decrease from prior year. Full year net income was $211 million (5.6% of revenue), or $5.36 per diluted share, compared with $444 million (8.5% of revenue), or $9.90 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted diluted EPS was $8.21 compared with $11.90 in 2022.

Nurse and Allied Solutions segment revenue was $2.625 billion, a year-over-year decrease of 34%. The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment recorded revenue of $670 million, 4% lower compared with the prior year. Technology and Workforce Solutions segment revenue was $495 million, 12% lower year over year.

Full year consolidated gross margin was 33.0% compared with 32.7% for the prior year. The slight increase in gross margin year over year is primarily attributable to a favorable revenue mix shift and higher margin in Nurse and Allied Solutions, partially offset by lower margin in Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Full year consolidated SG&A expenses were $756 million, representing 20.0% of revenue as compared to $937 million, representing 17.9% of revenue, for the prior year. The year-over-year decrease in SG&A expenses was primarily due to lower employee compensation and benefits.

Full year income from operations was $338 million, or 8.9% of revenue, compared with $647 million, or 12.3% of revenue, in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $579 million, a year-over-year decrease of 32%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.3%, 80 basis points lower year over year.

At December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $33 million. Cash flow from operations was a use of $41 million for the quarter. Cash flow from operations for the full year was $372 million. Capital expenditures were $30 million in the quarter and $104 million for the year. The Company ended the year with total debt outstanding of $1,310 million and a net leverage ratio of 2.2 to 1.

First Quarter 2024 Outlook

Metric Guidance* Consolidated revenue $810 – $830 million Gross margin 31.0% – 31.5% SG&A as percentage of revenue 21.0% – 21.5% Operating margin 4.2% – 4.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.2% – 11.7% *Note: Guidance percentage metrics are approximate. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA margin, see the table entitled “Reconciliation of Guidance Operating Margin to Guidance Adjusted EBITDA Margin” below.

Consolidated revenue in the first quarter of 2024 is projected to be 26-28% lower than the year-ago period. Nurse and Allied Solutions segment revenue is expected to be down 36-38% below prior year. We expect Physician and Leadership Solutions segment revenue in the first quarter to be 11-14% higher year over year. Technology and Workforce Solutions segment revenue is projected to be down 18-20% year over year.

Other first quarter estimates include depreciation expense of $17 million, depreciation in cost of services of $2 million, non-cash amortization expense of $25 million, stock-based compensation expense of $7 million, interest expense of $16 million, integration and other expenses of $6 million, an adjusted tax rate of 30%, and 38.2 million weighted average diluted shares.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, Sept 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Revenue $ 818,269 $ 1,125,511 $ 853,463 $ 3,789,254 $ 5,243,242 Cost of revenue 557,321 750,258 563,957 2,539,673 3,526,558 Gross profit 260,948 375,253 289,506 1,249,581 1,716,684 Gross margin 31.9 % 33.3 % 33.9 % 33.0 % 32.7 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) 185,463 219,148 163,405 756,238 936,576 SG&A as a % of revenue 22.7 % 19.5 % 19.1 % 20.0 % 17.9 % Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of revenue) 41,315 36,838 39,175 154,914 133,007 Total operating expenses 226,778 255,986 202,580 911,152 1,069,583 Income from operations 34,170 119,267 86,926 338,429 647,101 Operating margin (1) 4.2 % 10.6 % 10.2 % 8.9 % 12.3 % Interest expense, net, and other (2) 20,165 11,768 11,541 54,140 40,398 Income before income taxes 14,005 107,499 75,385 284,289 606,703 Income tax expense 1,516 25,702 22,211 73,610 162,653 Net income $ 12,489 $ 81,797 $ 53,174 $ 210,679 $ 444,050 Net income as a % of revenue 1.5 % 7.3 % 6.2 % 5.6 % 8.5 % Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities, net, and other 187 150 133 516 (644 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 187 150 133 516 (644 ) Comprehensive income $ 12,676 $ 81,947 $ 53,307 $ 211,195 $ 443,406 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.33 $ 1.89 $ 1.39 $ 5.38 $ 9.96 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 1.88 $ 1.39 $ 5.36 $ 9.90 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 38,063 43,211 38,147 39,173 44,591 Diluted 38,167 43,470 38,325 39,341 44,870

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,935 $ 29,377 $ 64,524 Accounts receivable, net 623,488 565,724 675,650 Accounts receivable, subcontractor 117,703 175,976 268,726 Prepaid and other current assets 67,559 60,043 84,745 Total current assets 841,685 831,120 1,093,645 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments 68,845 69,995 61,218 Fixed assets, net 191,385 187,557 149,276 Other assets 236,796 220,512 172,016 Goodwill 1,111,549 935,779 935,364 Intangible assets, net 474,134 409,803 476,832 Total assets $ 2,924,394 $ 2,654,766 $ 2,888,351 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 343,847 $ 362,907 $ 476,452 Accrued compensation and benefits 278,536 263,697 333,244 Other current liabilities 33,738 80,522 48,237 Total current liabilities 656,121 707,126 857,933 Revolving credit facility 460,000 95,000 — Notes payable, net 844,688 844,393 843,505 Deferred income taxes, net 23,350 31,296 22,713 Other long-term liabilities 108,979 159,782 120,566 Total liabilities 2,093,138 1,837,597 1,844,717 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: 831,256 817,169 1,043,634 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,924,394 $ 2,654,766 $ 2,888,351

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Summary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, Sept 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (41,130 ) $ 115,328 $ 172,194 $ 372,165 $ 653,733 Net cash used in investing activities (323,731 ) (22,643 ) (33,903 ) (412,493 ) (170,710 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 363,495 (176,342 ) (105,022 ) 10,729 (591,865 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,366 ) (83,657 ) 33,269 (29,599 ) (108,842 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 109,639 221,529 76,370 137,872 246,714 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 108,273 $ 137,872 $ 109,639 $ 108,273 $ 137,872

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, Sept 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items: Net income $ 12,489 $ 81,797 $ 53,174 $ 210,679 $ 444,050 Income tax expense 1,516 25,702 22,211 73,610 162,653 Income before income taxes 14,005 107,499 75,385 284,289 606,703 Interest expense, net, and other (2) 20,165 11,768 11,541 54,140 40,398 Income from operations 34,170 119,267 86,926 338,429 647,101 Depreciation and amortization 41,315 36,838 39,175 154,914 133,007 Depreciation (included in cost of revenue) (3) 1,817 1,186 1,552 6,013 4,104 Share-based compensation 2,578 5,396 306 18,020 30,066 Acquisition, integration, and other costs (4) 24,124 11,877 5,771 40,740 32,409 Legal settlement accrual changes (5) — — — 21,000 — Adjusted EBITDA (6) $ 104,004 $ 174,564 $ 133,730 $ 579,116 $ 846,687 Adjusted EBITDA margin (7) 12.7 % 15.5 % 15.7 % 15.3 % 16.1 % Net income $ 12,489 $ 81,797 $ 53,174 $ 210,679 $ 444,050 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 23,416 22,235 22,563 89,756 83,078 Acquisition, integration, and other costs (4) 24,124 11,877 5,771 40,740 32,409 Legal settlement accrual changes (5) — — — 21,000 — Fair value changes of equity investments and instruments (2) 6,701 3,429 — 6,701 3,429 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle (8) — — — 2,974 — Tax effect on above adjustments (14,103 ) (9,761 ) (7,367 ) (41,905 ) (30,918 ) Tax effect of COLI fair value changes (9) (3,446 ) (1,823 ) 1,227 (5,770 ) 4,665 Excess tax deficiencies (benefits) related to equity awards (10) 1,174 (139 ) 134 (1,172 ) (2,971 ) Adjusted net income (11) $ 50,355 $ 107,615 $ 75,502 $ 323,003 $ 533,742 GAAP diluted net income per share (EPS) $ 0.33 $ 1.88 $ 1.39 $ 5.36 $ 9.90 Adjustments 0.99 0.60 0.58 2.85 2.00 Adjusted diluted EPS (12) $ 1.32 $ 2.48 $ 1.97 $ 8.21 $ 11.90

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Supplemental Segment Financial and Operating Data

(dollars in thousands, except operating data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, Sept 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Revenue Nurse and allied solutions $ 537,588 $ 824,619 $ 573,426 $ 2,624,509 $ 3,982,453 Physician and leadership solutions 168,161 167,591 159,554 669,701 697,946 Technology and workforce solutions 112,520 133,301 120,483 495,044 562,843 $ 818,269 $ 1,125,511 $ 853,463 $ 3,789,254 $ 5,243,242 Segment operating income (13) Nurse and allied solutions $ 62,838 $ 105,085 $ 82,882 $ 362,158 $ 576,226 Physician and leadership solutions 21,801 28,051 21,609 94,966 92,331 Technology and workforce solutions 41,439 66,864 50,664 214,736 299,390 126,078 200,000 155,155 671,860 967,947 Unallocated corporate overhead (14) 22,074 25,436 21,425 92,744 121,260 Adjusted EBITDA (6) $ 104,004 $ 174,564 $ 133,730 $ 579,116 $ 846,687 Gross Margin Nurse and allied solutions 25.5 % 26.6 % 27.5 % 26.4 % 26.3 % Physician and leadership solutions 33.3 % 35.0 % 33.4 % 34.3 % 34.5 % Technology and workforce solutions 60.5 % 73.3 % 65.0 % 66.2 % 76.0 % Operating Data: Nurse and allied solutions Average travelers on assignment (15) 11,869 15,183 11,990 13,144 15,859 Physician and leadership solutions Days filled (16) 49,645 45,801 45,981 192,502 196,351 Revenue per day filled (17) $ 2,491 $ 2,259 $ 2,447 $ 2,415 $ 2,180 December 31, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 Leverage ratio (18) 2.2 1.0 1.4

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures

Reconciliation of Guidance Operating Margin to

Guidance Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Low(19) High(19) Operating margin 4.2 % 4.9 % Depreciation and amortization (total) 5.4 % 5.3 % EBITDA margin 9.6 % 10.2 % Share-based compensation 0.9 % 0.8 % Acquisition, integration, and other costs 0.7 % 0.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.2 % 11.7 %