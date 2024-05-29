DALLAS, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ShiftWise Flex, a next-gen vendor neutral vendor management system (VMS) that serves as a comprehensive workforce management platform for healthcare organizations, announces the launch of Market Insights, a live market intelligence report integrated into the platform.

Market Insights offers live snapshots of bill rate pricing, market datasets, configurable market comparisons and more. Delivering daily updates, this feature equips healthcare organizations with up-to-date information needed to make informed decisions and optimize workforce management strategies and cost.

Key features of Market Insights include:

Side-by-side analyses between client and market data tailored to user’s specific needs

Data segmentation by skillset and geography, providing granular information

Ability to compare historical data with current trends to enable organizations to understand pricing and demand fluctuations over time

Bookmark and subscription features enabling users to save key insights and set up automated updates

Exportable data tables for further analysis or integration into other systems

“Market Insights represents a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering healthcare organizations with the tools they need to succeed,” Nishan Sivathasan, AMN Healthcare Division President, Technology and Workforce Solutions said. “By providing up-to date market intelligence and real-time reporting, we’re enabling our clients to make informed and data-driven decisions, optimize resource allocation, and ultimately improve patient care.”

This tool provides automated bill rate pricing for recently booked and current open positions, fostering proactive, enterprise-wide financial visibility. Leveraging nursing and allied contingent staffing datasets, spanning all 50 U.S. States and DC—including 839 metro areas, and an average of 70 unique healthcare facilities per state—Market Insights offers data for comprehensive analysis.

For more information about Market Insights and ShiftWise Flex, visit shiftwise.com.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States. People are the heart of healthcare, and at the core of our mission is a commitment to ensure all may thrive. Through a steadfast partnership approach, we solve the most pressing workforce challenges to enable better clinical outcomes and access to care. We provide a comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals and deliver a fully integrated and customizable suite of workforce technologies.

For over 40 years we have served the healthcare community with workforce planning, recruitment and placement technologies and services, creating a breadth of job opportunities in all specialties and settings, physical and virtual, across the country. Our extensive network of top-tier healthcare professionals includes nurses, physicians, allied health professionals, interpreters, and leaders. We support various employment options, enhancing flexibility for organizations and guiding healthcare professionals throughout their careers.

Our values are core to who we are. We prioritize inclusivity, valuing a multitude of backgrounds and viewpoints, and strive to build a diverse, skilled team that mirrors the communities we serve. At AMN Healthcare, we are empowering the future of care. For more information, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.