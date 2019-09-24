Amnesty International on Tuesday urged the Hong Kong government to investigate police use of force during nearly four months of protests, and to encourage Beijing to safeguard protesters’ right to peaceful assembly.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- GM-UAW contract talks focus on temp workers - September 23, 2019
- Amnesty calls on Hong Kong to investigate police action in protests - September 23, 2019
- Hong Kong leader hopes peaceful, rational dialogue can help solve crisis - September 23, 2019