Amniocentesis Needle Market To Reach USD 211.7 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data

The growing inclination towards minimally-invasive procedures is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Amniocentesis Needle Market is expected to reach USD 211.7 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Amniocentesis needle is used for insertion into the amniotic sac in the abdomen of a pregnant woman to extract a small amount of the amniotic fluid for the purpose of diagnosis. The amniotic fluid consists of cells that possess genetic information about the fetus. Amniocentesis procedure is beneficial in establishing a provisional diagnosis of the presence of a disorder or abnormality detected in other tests. Besides, the procedure also confirms that a fetus is not at the risk of suspected defect, thereby aiding in the planning of further pregnancy or other suitable alternatives.

The growing burden of congenital anomalies is an important factor in fuelling market growth. Congenital anomalies/disorders are a major reason for premature death, birth asphyxia, pregnancy loss, and long-lasting disability contribute significantly to morbidity and mortality in newborn babies. It has been estimated that 7.9 million babies are born with significant congenital disorders. Congenital cardiovascular disorder is a swiftly evolving issue in child health around the world and requires interventions to increase survival and life-quality. Over 90.0% of congenital disorders take place in low and middle-income countries.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on healthcare providers and patients and has posed problems in practice pertaining to prenatal care, such as diagnosis and therapy of the fetus. Coronavirus infection during pregnancy may cause the risk of premature birth or hindered the growth of the fetus. Hence, recommendations are made for the examination of amniotic fluid, among other tests, which, in turn, is likely to have a positive impact on the market demand.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By needle size, a 100-150 mm needle contributed to the largest market share in 2019 attributed to the growing necessity for the removal of excess of amniotic fluid and the widespread use of these kinds of needles owing to their suitable length and appropriateness of usage in several patients.

By procedure, amnioinfusion is likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period, owing to the offering of advantages such as diluting the thick meconium clumps by the instilled fluid and likely deterrence of cord compression. Nevertheless, amnioinfusion is not considered advantageous in meconium-related neonatal illness.

By application, diagnostic centers are projected to grow at the fastest rate of xx% in the forecast period. A diagnostic center offers extensive expertise, as well as experienced staff in performing the amniocentesis diagnosis, which is used for detecting substantial issues related to chromosome, including Down syndrome, along with missing bits of chromosomes.

North America dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 2.0% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is owing to the high disposable income, high level of awareness about the procedure, and well-established healthcare facilities.

Key participants include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Medical, Medtronic, CooperSurgical, Integra Lifesciences, Cook Medical, Medline, Biopsybell, RI. MOS, Laboratoire CCD, among others.

In October 2019, Medtronic PLC made an announcement about building an Innovation Center in Chengdu (China). The innovation center is set to commence in 2020 and offer a platform for foremost, cross-disciplinary medical research and training for medical workers in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Amniocentesis Needle Market on the basis of needle size, procedure, end-user, and region:

Needle Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Smaller than 100 mm

100 – 150 mm

Larger than 150 mm

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Amniocentesis

Amnioreduction

Fetal Blood Transfusion

Amnioinfusion

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

